Houston Dynamo Academy Players Named to U.S. U-15 Boys' National Team Roster for International Tournament

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Academy players Santiago Alvarez, Chris Gonzalez and Kenzy Pierre were named to the U.S. U-15 Boys' National Team 22-player roster for the team's upcoming training camp and participation in the 2026 Vlatko Marković International Tournament from May 14-24 in Varaždin, Croatia, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Notably, this call up, along with Western Conference rivals LAFC, marks the most players selected from a single club to this U-15 Boys' National Team.

During the tournament, the USA will face Korea Republic on May 19, Switzerland on May 20 and finish group stage action versus Portugal on May 22. The USA will then round out the tournament with a placement match on May 24, at a time and location to be determined. See schedule and details below:

May 19 - 4:30 a.m. CT - U.S. YNT vs. Korea Republic at Sveti Martin na Muri Stadium

May 20 - 4:30 a.m. CT - U.S. YNT vs. Switzerland at Graničar Kotoriba Stadium

May 22 - 4:30 a.m. CT - U.S. YNT vs. Portugal at Sveti Martin na Muri Stadium

May 24 - TBD - U.S. YNT vs. TBD at TBD

The three Academy players recently joined the Dynamo Academy from respective local youth clubs. Alvarez joined during the 2024-25 season from Rise SC, Gonzalez during the 2023-24 season from Catalyst TFC and Pierre in February 2024 from Pearland Soccer Club.

They all participated in this year's Generations adidas Cup at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., with the U-15s. The team finished group play with a 1-2-0 (WLD) record, including a 2-1 victory over Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven. The team also competed in the Premier bracket, advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating the Philadelphia Union in penalties.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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