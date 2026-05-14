Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Vinicius Rodrigues Da Silva to Short-Term Loan
MLS Houston Dynamo FC

Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Vinicius Rodrigues Da Silva to Short-Term Loan

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release


SANDY, Utah - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 defender Vinicius Rodrigues da Silva to a short-term loan for tonight's road match versus Real Salt Lake.

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