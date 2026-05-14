Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Vinicius Rodrigues Da Silva to Short-Term Loan

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 defender Vinicius Rodrigues da Silva to a short-term loan for tonight's road match versus Real Salt Lake.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.