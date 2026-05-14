Finn Surman Selected to the New Zealand Men's National Team for Fifa World Cup 26™

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman has been selected to the New Zealand Men's National Team for FIFA World Cup 26™, the New Zealand Football Federation announced today.

Surman and the Kiwis are set to compete in group G of the competition and will kick off their third-ever participation in the tournament on June 15, facing Iran in Los Angeles, Calif., at 6pm. New Zealand's second and third group-stage matches will be disputed in Vancouver, Canada, taking on Egypt on June 21, at 6pm, before wrapping up group-play against Belgium on June 26, with an 8pm initial whistle. All kickoff times are Pacific.

New Zealand qualified for the international tournament for a third time and first since 2010 after securing the Oceania Football Confederation's (OFC) first-ever direct qualification slot on March 24, 2025. The All-Whites made their FIFA World Cup debut in 1982 in Spain and then returned 28 years later in South Africa in 2010. Their participation at this year's edition of the competition ends a 16-year absence for New Zealand. In their most recent FIFA World Cup campaign, New Zealand went unbeaten during their group-stage run in South Africa, earning draws against Slovakia, Italy and Paraguay.

Since making his senior Kiwis debut in a friendly match against Greece on November 17, 2023, the six-foot-three defender has earned 17 caps (15 starts) and scored two international goals. Most recently, Surman registered a full 90-minute shift in a 4-1 friendly win against Chile on March 29, 2026, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Surman, 22, has become a mainstay in the backline for the Portland Timbers since making his debut on October 19, 2024. In three seasons in the Rose City, Surman has registered 51 games played (50 starts) across all competitions, amassing over 4,000 minutes of action in Green and Gold. In 2025, Surman played 31 of 34 regular season matches (all starts) and started in all four postseason games playing every single minute. Following the conclusion of the campaign, the 22-year-old was selected as the 2025 Supporter's Player of the Year. Notably, Surman will become just the second active Timber to be selected and potentially feature in an official FIFA World Cup match, joining David Guzman (Costa Rica) in 2018.

The Christchurch-native has recorded 11 appearances in 2026 and is one of two field players to have started every game for Portland this season. Notably, Surman leads MLS in defensive contributions (132) and defensive blocks (19) through Matchday 12 and earlier this year provided his first goal contribution for the Timbers - an assist - on March 14.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

New Zealand vs. Iran (FIFA World Cup 26™ Group Stage) June 15 6:00 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Los Angeles Stadium - Los Angeles, Calif., USA

New Zealand vs. Egypt (FIFA World Cup 26™ Group Stage) June 21 6:00 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman (New Zealand) BC Place - Vancouver, B.C., Canada

New Zealand vs. Belgium (FIFA World Cup 26™ Group Stage) June 26 8:00 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman (New Zealand) BC Place - Vancouver, B.C., Canada







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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