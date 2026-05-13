Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Preston Plambeck

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Academy graduate Preston Plambeck to a contract running through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with options to extend the contract through June 2027, the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. The midfielder becomes the 13th Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for the First Team.

"I've worked my whole life to reach this moment, and I want to make my family proud," said Plambeck. "I think my pathway through the Academy and the Second Team helped shape me by teaching me discipline and helping me understand the Club's style of play through all the coaches who guided me along the way."

Plambeck, 20, recently made his MLS debut while on a short-term loan from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami II, coming on as a second-half substitute in Inter Miami's draw at home against New England Revolution on April 25.

Plambeck made his professional debut with Inter Miami during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season after developing at the Inter Miami CF Academy. He made an instant impact in his first appearance on April 7, 2025, featuring in the starting XI and scoring his first goal in the match on the road against Atlanta United 2. Plambeck went on to make 19 appearances in 2025, contributing one goal and an assist.

In 2026, the Academy product has been a mainstay in Inter Miami II's lineups. He's made seven appearances so far this 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, all of them starts, tallying two goals and two assists. Following his strong start to the campaign, Plambeck earned three short-term callups with the First Team and now becomes the fourth Academy product to sign a First Team contract this season.

Plambeck joins Cesar Abadia, Alexander Shaw, Daniel Pinter, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Edison Azcona and Felipe Valencia as the first players to complete the development pathway by graduating from the Club's Academy and progressing to the First Team.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Preston Plambeck to a contract running through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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