Inter Miami CF Secures 2-4 Victory on the Road at Toronto FC

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (6W-2L-4D, 22 points) secured a valuable three points on the road with a 2-4 victory over Toronto FC. Goals from midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, striker Luis Suárez, left-back Sergio Reguilón - who scored his first goal as an Inter Miami player - and captain Messi powered the team to victory at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Notably, with a goal and two assists today, Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions (64 matches), doing so in 31 fewer games than Sebastian Giovinco.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Luján, Micael, and Noah Allen formed the back four; De Paul, Yannick Bright, and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; Luis Suárez, captain Messi, Suárez and Germán Berterame led the team in attack.

Match Action

De Paul opened the scoring to place Inter Miami the lead in the 44th minute, with El Motorcito unleashing a half-volley from outside the box to the bottom-left corner after an initial attempt that was blocked by the wall on a free kick. The goal took the midfielder's tally to three this regular season.

St. Clair pulled off a key save at the other end of the pitch to keep the hosts scoreless before the half, denying an attempt from Toronto's Dániel Sallói from inside the box in the second minute of added time.

Suárez doubled Inter Miami's lead early in the second half in the 56th minute, capitalizing on a precise ball from Messi with a first-time left footed finish from the left end of the box. The goal was Suárez's third this regular season, while the assist was Messi's third this league campaign.

Reguilón added a third in the 73rd minute, with a grounded finish from the right end of the box following a threaded pass from Messi. The goal was Reguilón's first in Inter Miami colors, and the assist Messi's fourth this regular season.

Messi added his name onto the scoresheet in the 75th minute, combining with De Paul to break into the box before burying the ball in the back of the net with a left-footed finish from the center of the box. The goal was Messi's ninth this regular season, while the assist was De Paul's fifth. The goal was a historic one, as Messi reached 100 overall goal contributions to become the fastest player in MLS history to reach the mark (64 matches), doing so in 31 fewer games than previous record holder Sebastian Giovinco.

The home side shortened the deficit with goals in the 82nd and 90th minutes for the final 2-4 scoreline.

With the win, Inter Miami continues to possess the best record on the road so far this regular season, picking up 19 points while recording six wins, a draw and a loss.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami faces another fixture on the road with a visit to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to take on FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. this upcoming Wednesday, May 13.

Stats

Possession:

TOR - 40%

MIA - 60%

Shots:

TOR - 12

MIA - 11

Saves:

TOR - 2

MIA - 3

Corners:

TOR - 4

MIA - 4

Fouls:

TOR - 9

MIA - 12







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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