Orlando City SC Falls 2-0 on the Road to CF Montréal

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







MONTRÉAL - Orlando City SC (3-8-1, 10 points) suffered two stoppage-time goals as it fell 2-0 to CF Montréal (4-7-0, 12 points) in the team's visit to Stade Saputo on Saturday afternoon.

After a back-and-forth affair throughout 90 minutes, Montréal received a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time that Daniel Ríos converted to put the home side ahead at the 90+4' mark. Four minutes later, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson won a 50-50 ball in midfield, drove forward and fired off a long-range strike that struck off the far post and into the net to seal the victory for his side.

The Lions will now return home to Inter&Co Stadium for the first time in four matches this Wednesday night as they host the Philadelphia Union. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV).

Goal Highlights:

90+4' Daniel Ríos (Penalty Kick) - MTL 1, 0

90+8' Dagur Dan Thórhallsson (Victor Loturi) - MTL 2, ORL 0

Match Notes:

Orlando City captain and defender Robin Jansson made his 200th MLS regular-season appearance for the Lions, extending his status as the Club's all-time leader in appearances. Jansson made his Orlando City debut on March 23, 2019, starting an away match at Red Bull New York.

Tonight's result was the first time in six games across all competitions that the Lions were held scoreless.

Interim head coach Martín Perelman made two changes to the lineup from the Lions' previous match against Inter Miami CF, with Eduard Atuesta and Tyrese Spicer entering the starting XI.

Defender Nolan Miller (knee), midfielder Joran Gerbet (knee) and forward Marco Pašalić (thigh) all missed the match due to injury. Next Match: The Lions will start a three-match home stand this Wednesday, May 13, at Inter&Co Stadium as they host the Philadelphia Union. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV.

Teams 1 2 F

CF Montréal 0 2 2

Orlando City SC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

MTL - Daniel Ríos (Penalty Kick) 90+4'

MTL - Dagur Dan Thórhallsson (Victor Loturi) 90+8'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Eduard Atuesta (Yellow Card) 61'

ORL - Iago (Yellow Card) 90+6'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Maxime Crépeau; D Griffin Dorsey, Iago, Robin Jansson (c), Adrián Marín; M Iván Angulo, Braian Ojeda, Eduard Atuesta, Tyrese Spicer (Duncan McGuire 67'); F Martín Ojeda, Justin Ellis (David Brekalo 80')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Javier Otero; D Tahir Reid-Brown, Zakaria Taifi; M Wilder Cartagena, Luís Otávio; F Harvey Sarajian, Tiago

CF Montréal - GK Thomas Gillier; D Dawid Bugaj, Brandan Craig, Efrain Morales, Luca Petrasso; M Victor Loturi, Samuel Piette (c) (Olger Escobar 85'), Matty Longstaff; F Wikelman Carmona (Dagur Dan Thórhallsson 90+5'), Prince Owusu (Daniel Ríos 85'), Iván Jaime (Noah Streit 79')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Sebastian Breza; D Tómas Áviles, Aleksandr Guboglo; M Frankie Amaya; F Kwadwo Opoku

Details of the Game:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 9, 2026

Attendance: 14,044

Stats:

Possession:

MTL - 53.8%

ORL - 46.2%

Shots:

MTL - 25

ORL - 9

Shots on Goal:

MTL - 6

ORL - 4

Saves:

MTL - 4

ORL - 3

Fouls:

MTL - 10

ORL - 16

Offsides:

MTL - 1

ORL - 1

Corners:

MTL - 11

ORL - 3







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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