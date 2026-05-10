Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati Draw 2-2
Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - FC Cincinnati split points with Charlotte FC in a 2-2 draw Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Orange and Blue (4-4-4, 16 points) continue their current unbeaten run and extend the streak to six matches.
Kévin Denkey and Evander continued to produce in the final third for the Orange and Blue, as each player tallied goals in the first half of the match. Denkey opened things in the 36th minute after Kristijan Kahlina made an exceptional save on an Evander free kick from just outside the area.
Denkey now has seven goals in league play this season and has found the back of the net in three of his last four matches, which includes a pair of two-goal performances against Red Bull New York and New York City FC.
Evander would find his goal in the 43rd minute, a right footed curler that trailed away from Kahlina into the top left corner of the Charlotte goal. The goal is Evander's sixth of the season with the attacker scoring in four of his last five appearances following his first career hat trick last Saturday against Chicago Fire FC.
Evander also moves into third for all-time goal contributions for FC Cincinnati. His 49th goal contribution sees the Brazilian pass Álvaro Barreal (48) with Evander now trailing only Brandon Vazquez (60) and Luciano Acosta (125) for the most in club history.
Charlotte scored a pair of goals in quick succession to open the second half to bring the match level at 2-2, a scoreline that would hold through the final whistle. Pep Biel and Idan Toklomati found the back of the net for Charlotte in the 51st and 52nd minutes, respectively.
The Orange and Blue return to MLS play on Wednesday, May 13 when they face Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match can be purchased at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets. The match will also air globally on Apple TV.
FC Cincinnati Game Notes
-Kévin Denkey and Evander have scored 13 of FC Cincinnati's 24 league goals this season. Either Denkey of Evander have been on the scoresheet for the Orange and Blue in five straight matches. Denkey has 11 goals across all competitions in 2026.
-Evander's fifth goal of the MLS campaign marks the midfielder's 49th goal contribution for FC Cincinnati, which moves Evander into third, alone, for all-time goal contributions for the club. Evander trails only Brandon Vazquez (60) and Luciano Acosta (125) for the most goal contributions in club history.
-FC Cincinnati have scored two or more goals in five straight matches. The Orange and Blue have scored multiple goals in eight of 12 league matches this season.
-Defender Matt Miazga made his first start since returning from injury last weekend against Chicago Fire FC. Miazga made his first start since April 11 and played 56 minutes.
-Defender Miles Robinson returned to the matchday roster for the first time since April 18 against Chicago Fire FC. Robinson came on as a second half substitute for his first MLS minutes in nearly a month, playing 34 minutes.
-Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo played his first minutes since April 11 against Toronto FC, playing 13 minutes.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC
Date: May 9, 2026
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
Attendance: 26,252
Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET
Weather: 70 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CLT: 0-2-2
CIN: 2-0-2
CLT - Idan Toklomati (Ream, Westwood) 51', Pep Biel (Diani, Schnegg) 52'
CIN - Kévin Denkey 36', Evander (Bucha, Hagglund) 43'
LINEUPS
CLT: Kristijan Kahlina, David Schnegg, Tim Ream, Morrison Agyemang, Nathan Byrne, Ashley Westwood (C), Pep Biel, Djibril Diani, Wilfried Zaha, Idan Toklomati (Archie Goodwin 82'), Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada 77')
Substitutes not used: Tyler Miller, Andrew Privett, Brandt Bronico, Luca De La Torre, Tyger Smalls, Rodolfo Aloko, Aron John
Head Coach: Dean Smith
CIN: Roman Celentano, Andrei Chirila, Matt Miazga (Miles Robinson 56'), Nick Hagglund, Bryan Ramirez (Ayoub Lajhar 87'), Samuel Gidi (Obinna Nwobodo 73'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Ender Echenique 73'), Pavel Bucha, Evander (C), Kévin Denkey, Kenji Mboma Dem (Tom Barlow 87')
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Tah Brian Anunga, Stiven Jimenez
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
STATS SUMMARY: CLT/CIN
Shots: 11 / 13
Shots on Goal: 3 / 5
Saves: 3 / 1
Corner Kicks: 7 / 4
Fouls: 8 / 15
Offside: 2 / 1
Possession: 46.2 / 53.8
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela (Yellow Card) 26'
CLT - Ashley Westwood (Yellow Card) 54'
CIN - Samuel Gidi (Yellow Card) 62'
CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 77'
CIN - Obinna Nwobodo (Yellow Card) 90'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Ismail Elfath
Ast. Referees: Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins
Fourth Official: Jair Marrufo
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Tom Supple
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