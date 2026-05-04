Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 11

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 11, the league announced Monday. Additionally, goalkeeper Roman Celentano was named to the Team of the Matchday bench for a second consecutive week.

Evander scored his first career hat trick in Saturday's 3-2 comeback win at Chicago Fire FC. The Brazilian midfielder was named to the Team of the Matchday for the 14th time in his MLS career with FC Cincinnati.

After scoring a pair of first half goals to bring FC Cincinnati level, Evander stepped to the spot deep into second half stoppage time after the 10-man Orange and Blue were awarded a penalty late in Saturday night's match. Evander completed his hat trick after converting his third penalty kick of the year, securing the third-latest regulation game-winning goal in FC Cincinnati's MLS history.

Evander has now scored in three of Cincinnati's last four matches.

Roman Celentano's career-high eight saves earned him a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench. His most vital save came just moments prior to Evander's game-winning goal, when Chicago took a penalty kick of their own in stoppage time. Celentano saved Hugo Cuyper's attempt for the 25-year-old goalkeeper's fourth career MLS penalty kick save.

The Naperville, Illinois native's eight saves are tied for the second-most saves by an FC Cincinnati goalkeeper in MLS history. Celentano previous high of seven saves in a match was accomplished five times.

Evander and Celentano's honors are the seventh and eighth Team of the Matchday honors for an FC Cincinnati player this season.

2026 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1)

- Ender Echenique (5)

- Evander (8-Bench, 11)

- Kévin Denkey (9-Bench, 10)

- Roman Celentano (10-Bench, 11-Bench)

2026 MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 11

F: Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Louis Munteanu (DC), Martín Ojeda (ORL)

M: Evander (CIN), Diego Luna (RSL), Carles Gil (NE), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL)

D: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Reid Roberts (SJ), Mathías Laborda (VAN)

GK: James Pantemis (POR)

Coach: Martín Perelman (ORL)

Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lawrence Ennali (HOU), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Tyrese Spicer (ORL), Christian Ramírez (ATX), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD)

FC Cincinnati are back in action Saturday, May 9 at Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Orange and Blue return home to TQL Stadium on Wednesday, May 13 to take on Inter Miami CF. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2026

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