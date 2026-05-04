Forward Lawrence Ennali Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring a Match-Winning Goal

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC forward Lawrence Ennali was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 11, the league announced today. The honor marks the German's first of the season and the team's sixth this season.

The Dynamo earned a 1-0 home victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night, as Ennali's screamer from distance in the 72nd minute was the difference maker, marking Houston's fifth win in their last six matches in all competitions.

Ennali broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute with a spectacular long-range shot. The forward brought the ball down outside the box after a Colorado clearance and put up a right-footed shot from 30-yards out for his third goal of the season.

Additionally, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made two key saves on Saturday, earning his third clean sheet of the season. Defensively, Houston held the Rapids to just two shots on goal in the match, despite Colorado having scored the third-most goals in MLS to this point in the season.

The Dynamo continue MLS play with a Sunday Night Soccer matchup versus LAFC on May 10, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.