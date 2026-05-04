Earthquakes Defender Reid Roberts Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender Reid Roberts has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 11. Roberts helped seal the 1-1 draw with Toronto FC with a last-second heads-up goal clearance in the waning moments of the match.
With the game tied in the 86th minute, Toronto FC had one last chance to take the lead when Daniel Salloí had a one-on-one opportunity and chipped the ball over Quakes goalkeeper Daniel. But a hard-charging Roberts anticipated the play, sprinted to the goal line and made an overhead sliding clearance to seal the point for San Jose.
Click here to download media assets from Saturday's match
Earthquakes fans can watch the replay of today's draw on KTVU Plus on Wednesday, May 6, at 8 p.m. PT.
This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for the native of Fort Collins, Colorado, in his second season with San Jose.
The Black and Blue return home Saturday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Kickoff from PayPal Park is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 11)
Forwards: Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Louis Munteanu (DC), Martín Ojeda (ORL)
Midfielders: Evander (CIN), Diego Luna (RSL), Carles Gil (NE), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL)
Defenders: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Reid Roberts (SJ), Mathías Laborda (VAN)
Goalkeeper: James Pantemis (POR)
Coach: Martín Perelman (ORL)
Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lawrence Ennali (HOU), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Tyrese Spicer (ORL), Christian Ramírez (ATX), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD)
Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2026
- Orlando City SC Midfielder Martín Ojeda Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 11 - Orlando City SC
- Orlando City SC Midfielder Martín Ojeda Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 11 - MLS
- Timbers Goalkeeper James Pantemis Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 11 - Portland Timbers
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 11 - FC Cincinnati
- Forward Lawrence Ennali Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring a Match-Winning Goal - Houston Dynamo FC
- Earthquakes Defender Reid Roberts Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Weekly Schedule: May 4-10, 2026 - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Stars Diego Luna, Zavier Gozo Recognized with MLS Matchday 11 "Team of the Week" Selections - Real Salt Lake
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