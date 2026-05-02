Quakes extend unbeaten streak to seven league games and tie MLS record for longest unbeaten road streak to start season

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes congratulate Niko Tsakiris after his goal against Toronto FC

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes congratulate Niko Tsakiris after his goal against Toronto FC(San Jose Earthquakes)

TORONTO - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with Toronto FC 1-1 at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon to extend their unbeaten streak to seven league games and tie the MLS record for the longest unbeaten road streak to start a season. With the point, the Earthquakes also retained sole possession of first place in the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield tables.

The hosts opened the scoring in the second minute when Daniel Salloí took a pass in the box on the left half-space, cut back and curled a shot for the far post that found the back of the net for a 1-0 TFC lead. However, San Jose answered in minute 14 when Niko Tsakiris' left-footed free kick was poked home by a sliding Preston Judd coming down the middle at the edge of the six-yard box for his team-leading seventh goal to tie the game 1-1.

After intermission, the Earthquakes appeared to pull ahead in the 65th minute when Jack Skahan fed Judd in the box for a tap-in, but the former was ruled offside by video review and the goal was annulled. The Reds had one last chance in the 86th minute to take the lead when Salloí had a one-on-one opportunity and chipped the ball over Quakes goalkeeper Daniel. But a hard-charging Reid Roberts anticipated the play, sprinted to the goal line and made an overhead sliding clearance to seal the point for San Jose.

Earthquakes fans can watch the "Quakes Replay" of today's draw on KTVU Plus on Wednesday, May 6, at 8 p.m. PT. They can also watch the game highlights on the newest episode of "Quakes Exclusive," the club's new half-hour prime-time magazine show, on KTVU FOX 2 on Friday, May 15, at 8 p.m. PT. All episodes of "Quakes Exclusive" are available on demand on the FOX Local app.

The Black and Blue return home Saturday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Kickoff from PayPal Park is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

San Jose moved to 9-1-1 (26 GF, 7 GA) in MLS play to extend the league record start after 11 games and remain in sole possession of first place in the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings. Toronto FC moved to 3-3-5 (18 GF, 20 GA) in MLS play and sixth in the East.

The Quakes' all-time regular season record vs. Toronto FC is now 6-5-9 (25 GF, 27 GA) and their away record against the Reds goes to 3-3-5 (14 GF, 16 GA). San Jose also came away with points on their third consecutive trip to BMO Field (5/26/19: TOR 1-2 SJ; 7/9/22: TOR 2-2 SJ).

San Jose ran their unbeaten streak in league play to seven, but their league win streak stopped at six to tie the old club record set in 2005, the year they captured their first Supporters' Shield.

The Quakes started eight American players tonight. No team in MLS has averaged more of them in the starting 11 more across all competitions in 2026 than Bruce Arena's Earthquakes (7.9/game), with approximately 70% of the minutes going to American players. Arena also started eight former college players tonight; no team in MLS has more of them on the roster (19).

Tonight's draw marked the fourth time in as many games across all competitions that San Jose came back from a one-goal deficit in the second half to secure at least a point. It also marked only the sixth time the Quakes have trailed at any point during the game this season. In MLS play, they were unable to find the equalizer against Seattle on March 15 (L, 1-0), but came back from a 1-0 road deficit to Sporting Kansas City on April 11 (W, 3-1), erased a 1-0 Austin FC lead on April 22 at home (W, 5-1), shocked St. Louis CITY SC on the road April 25 (W, 3-2), and in U.S. Open Cup play, reversed a 2-1 Minnesota United FC lead with three unanswered goals (W, 4-2).

Preston Judd's 14th-minute goal was his team-leading seventh of the season and 18th of his MLS career. The forward now has six goal contributions (4g/2a) in his last five league games.

Niko Tsakiris' 14th-minute assist was his team-leading seventh of the season and 10th of his MLS career. The midfielder now has five goal contributions (2g/3a) in his last five league games. Tsakiris came off due to an injury in the second half.

Collectively, the Quakes are first in MLS in goals (26), while also leading the league in assists (32), expected goals (29.08), accurate longballs (50) and corner kicks won (84), and are tied for second in clean sheets (5) and are third in goals against (6).

Toronto FC 1 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - BMO Field, Toronto

Weather: 52°F Cloudy

NorCal Honda Dealers Man of the Match: Reid Roberts

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Michael Venne

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Gerard-Kader Lebuis

4th OÃ¯Â¬Æcial: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: JeÃ¯Â¬â¬ Muschik

Scoring Summary:

TOR (1-0) - Dániel Sallói (Jonathan Osorio, Markus Cimermancic) 2'

SJ (1-1) - Preston Judd (Niko Tsakiris) 14'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Beau Leroux (caution) 17'

SJ - Ronaldo Vieira (caution) 36'

TOR - Jonathan Osorio (caution) 75'

TOR - Alonso Coello (caution) 90+1'

TORONTO FC: Luka Gavran (GK); Zane Monlouis (Walker Zimmerman 90+5') Kobe Franklin, Markus Cimermancic (Antone Bossenberry 76'), Lazar Stefanovic (Micah Chisholm 46'); Alonso Coello, Dániel Sallói, Jonathan Osorio (C); Raheem Edwards, Emilio Aristizabal (Deandre Kerr 68'), Malik Henry (Derrick Etienne Jr 68').

Substitutes not used: Adisa De Rosario (GK), William Yarbrough (GK), Fletcher Bank, Jahmarie Nolan.

POSS.: 48.6%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 9; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 0; FOULS: 7; xG: 1.4

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Jamar Ricketts, Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanović; Beau Leroux, Ronaldo Vieira (C), Niko Tsakiris (Nick Fernandez 54'); Ousseni Bouda, Jack Skahan (Ian Harkes 66'), Preston Judd (Paul Marie 66').

Substitutes not used: Nate Crockford (GK), Nonso Adimabua, Max Floriani, Jonathan González, Jack Jasinski, Dave Romney.

POSS.: 51.4%; SHOTS: 12; SOG: 2; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 17; xG: 0.8

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On Reid Roberts' 86th-minute defensive clearance to salvage a point:

"Well, it was a heck of a play by Reid at the end of the game. On the day, we didn't play well. There's no hiding from that. But I give the guys credit for hanging in there, grinding, and getting a point. Usually, when you don't play well on the road, you go home with nothing, so getting one point is a positive. That said, we still didn't play well. It's been two straight weeks with midweek games, and we're struggling a bit physically. We picked up another injury today, so it's going to be challenging. But we're no different from any other team. That's part of it, and we have to deal with it. Hopefully, we can use the week off to get some rest and improve a bit."

On the team's mindset and performance:

"Yeah, we have a long way to go. We're not walking around thinking we're anything special-we know we have to keep improving every week. It's going to be challenging, and we just have to keep getting better. Like any team, there are egos in the group, but we didn't play well today. It's been a tough week, not perfect, but we managed to get a couple of results, and we'll leave it at that. Now we need to use the next week to recover and try to be better next Saturday."

On fatigue possibly setting in after eight games in 29 days across all competitions:

"There are no excuses for how we played today. Regardless of the extra games over the past couple of weeks, we didn't play well, and that's how we'll analyze and review it as we look to improve. Fatigue is a factor for some of the guys who have played six games in a short stretch, but that's part of it. Hopefully, a couple of days off will help. We still have a long way to go, we're nowhere near where we need to be, and we have to keep getting better."

On the team maintaining consistency and incurring possible setbacks:

"Even the top teams in the world like [Manchester] City and Arsenal have had difficult moments this year, and the same goes for Real Madrid and Barcelona. It happens to everyone, so it's no surprise it happens to us as well. Even in our league, teams like LAFC and San Diego have gone through tough stretches. That's just part of it. There are always peaks and valleys. What we're trying to do is stay steady and avoid being too up and down. If we can be consistent, we'll give ourselves a chance to be a playoff team and hopefully pick up a few more wins along the way."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER REID ROBERTS

On his last-minute clearance to secure a point for San Jose:

"After I saw the ball go in behind, I knew his only option was to chip the keeper, so I expected him to try it. I figured I might have a chance, so I just followed the play all the way through. I was fortunate he didn't hit it a little harder, but I'm glad I stayed with it and was able to keep it out."

On managing emotions and pressure after conceding early:

"Yeah, at times we definitely felt the pressure, especially in the opening minutes after conceding an early goal. But we managed it by sticking together, keeping our energy high and helping each other out. In the last few games we've been down a goal early, so we're used to it, we always know we're still in the match, and we always believe we can win. That said, I think we deserve more than a point today."

On lessons learned after the match:

"I think the biggest takeaway from this game is that we need to rest up this week and shake off the fatigue. We also need to start each half better. We're fortunate we don't have a midweek game, so we can take a couple of days to recover, get our energy back and work on the weaknesses we've shown over the last few games, especially not starting fast enough. Hopefully, we can clean that up and come out stronger next match."

On the team's approach to next Saturday's Western Conference showdown with Vancouver:

"We're going to win. That's our mindset. That's our approach. We're going to go out there, we're going to fight like hell and win."

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