Sounders FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw with Sporting Kansas City

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







KANSAS CITY, KAN. - Sounders FC (6-1-2, 20 points) drew 1-1 with Sporting Kansas City (1-7-2, 5 points) on Saturday afternoon at Sporting Park. Paul Rothrock scored his team-leading fourth goal in MLS play and sixth across all competitions this season, as the Rave Green extended their unbeaten streak in league play to seven matches (5-0-2). Brian Schmetzer's side now returns home for a three-match homestand, beginning next Saturday, May 9 against San Diego FC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

At time of writing, Seattle remains in fourth place in the Western Conference with 20 points (6-1-2), including a seven-match unbeaten streak (5-0-2). The club's lone loss in MLS play this season came on February 28 at Real Salt Lake.

The Rave Green hold a 15-12-5 series advantage over SKC in regular-season play.

Paul Rothrock's goal in the second minute was his sixth in all competitions and fourth in MLS regular-season play, both leading the team this season.

Sounders FC's five goals allowed this season are tied for the fewest in MLS (at time of writing).

Brian Schmetzer rolled out nearly an identical lineup as last week against FC Dallas, with just Cristian Roldan replacing Hassani Dotson in the midfield. Roldan was out last week while in concussion protocol.

Sounders FC now returns to Seattle for three home matches in eight days, starting against San Diego FC on Saturday, May 9 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Sporting Kansas City 1

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistants: Meghan Mullen, Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Alejo Calume

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

Attendance: 16,378

Weather: 68 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Paul Rothrock 2'

SKC - Dejan Joveljić 18'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 31'

SEA - Hassani Dotson (caution) 90'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 86'), Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan - Captain, Snyder Brunell; Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák 67'), Jesús Ferreira (Hassani Dotson 86'), Paul Rothrock (Paul Arriola 67'); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 76')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Cody Baker, Antino Lopez, Sebastian Gomez

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

Sporting Kansas City - Stephen Cleveland; Jake Davis, Erik Bartlow, Wyatt Meyer, Jansen Reid; Lasse Berg Johnsen, Manu García (Tiago Calheira 84'), Jacob Bartlett; Capita (Caden Harris 74'), Dejan Joveljić, Shapi Suleymanov

Substitutes not used: Zorhan Bassong, John Pulskamp, Cielo Tschantret, Stephen Afrifa, Ryan Schewe, Ian James, Jansen Miller

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 3







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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