Sounders FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw with Sporting Kansas City
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
KANSAS CITY, KAN. - Sounders FC (6-1-2, 20 points) drew 1-1 with Sporting Kansas City (1-7-2, 5 points) on Saturday afternoon at Sporting Park. Paul Rothrock scored his team-leading fourth goal in MLS play and sixth across all competitions this season, as the Rave Green extended their unbeaten streak in league play to seven matches (5-0-2). Brian Schmetzer's side now returns home for a three-match homestand, beginning next Saturday, May 9 against San Diego FC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
At time of writing, Seattle remains in fourth place in the Western Conference with 20 points (6-1-2), including a seven-match unbeaten streak (5-0-2). The club's lone loss in MLS play this season came on February 28 at Real Salt Lake.
The Rave Green hold a 15-12-5 series advantage over SKC in regular-season play.
Paul Rothrock's goal in the second minute was his sixth in all competitions and fourth in MLS regular-season play, both leading the team this season.
Sounders FC's five goals allowed this season are tied for the fewest in MLS (at time of writing).
Brian Schmetzer rolled out nearly an identical lineup as last week against FC Dallas, with just Cristian Roldan replacing Hassani Dotson in the midfield. Roldan was out last week while in concussion protocol.
Sounders FC now returns to Seattle for three home matches in eight days, starting against San Diego FC on Saturday, May 9 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Sporting Kansas City 1
Saturday, May 2, 2026
Venue: Children's Mercy Park
Referee: Sergii Demianchuk
Assistants: Meghan Mullen, Jeffrey Greeson
Fourth Official: Alejo Calume
VAR: Lukasz Szpala
Attendance: 16,378
Weather: 68 degrees and partly cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Paul Rothrock 2'
SKC - Dejan Joveljić 18'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 31'
SEA - Hassani Dotson (caution) 90'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 86'), Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan - Captain, Snyder Brunell; Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák 67'), Jesús Ferreira (Hassani Dotson 86'), Paul Rothrock (Paul Arriola 67'); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 76')
Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Cody Baker, Antino Lopez, Sebastian Gomez
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 12
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 3
Sporting Kansas City - Stephen Cleveland; Jake Davis, Erik Bartlow, Wyatt Meyer, Jansen Reid; Lasse Berg Johnsen, Manu García (Tiago Calheira 84'), Jacob Bartlett; Capita (Caden Harris 74'), Dejan Joveljić, Shapi Suleymanov
Substitutes not used: Zorhan Bassong, John Pulskamp, Cielo Tschantret, Stephen Afrifa, Ryan Schewe, Ian James, Jansen Miller
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 11
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 3
Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026
- Sounders FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw with Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes extend unbeaten streak to seven league games and tie MLS record for longest unbeaten road streak to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Quakes going for MLS record of six consecutive road wins to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
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