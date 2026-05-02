Sounders FC Travels to Sporting Kansas City Tomorrow at Sporting Park

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 2 at Sporting Park (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Saturday marks the first match between Seattle and SKC this year, with Sounders FC winning both matches against the Midwestern side last season. Sounders FC currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 19 points (6-1-1). Sporting Kansas City sits in last place in the West with four points (1-7-1).

The matchup is the 32nd time the two teams have faced off in the regular season, with Seattle holding a narrow 15-12-4 advantage. The Rave Green are coming off a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on Saturday, extending their home unbeaten run to a club-record 20 matches. Sounders FC's last loss at home came on June 23, 2025 against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Following Saturday's match, Seattle returns home to face San Diego FC on Saturday, May 9 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Alex Heinert & Warren Barton

Talent (Spanish): Oscar Salazar

National TV: FOX

Talent (English): Nate Bukaty & Devon Kerr

National TV (Spanish): FOX Deportes

Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Luna, Álvaro Izquierdo & Ashley González

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Pete Fewing

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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