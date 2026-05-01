LA Galaxy Host Vancouver Whitecaps for WWE Night on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy return to Dignity Health Sports Park tomorrow night to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 7:30 p.m. PT on Apple TV. WWE Night sets the stage for a marquee matchup, highlighted by German stars Marco Reus and Thomas Müller meeting in MLS after years as Bundesliga rivals and German National Team teammates.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC

LA and Vancouver have squared off 36 times in regular season play, with the Galaxy holding a 17-12-7 all-time edge, including a 12-4-3 record at home. The series was split in 2025, as the Whitecaps earned a 2-1 win in Vancouver in March before the Galaxy responded with a 3-0 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park in July, led by an early Matheus Nascimento goal and a second-half brace from Joseph Paintsil. Former Galaxy forward Robbie Keane leads the all-time matchup with nine goal contributions.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The LA Galaxy enter the match with a 5-6-5 record across all competitions in 2026. In their previous outing, LA earned a late 2-1 home win over Real Salt Lake behind a Marco Reus brace, following a productive road stretch that included a victory at Austin FC and a comeback draw at FC Dallas before a 2-1 loss at Columbus earlier last week.

Joseph Paintsil has made an immediate impact since returning from injury, registering three goal contributions in his last three league appearances, while Reus continues to conduct the attack. In goal, JT Marcinkowski is coming off a nine-save performance and will make his 10th consecutive start across all competitions as the Galaxy carry an MLS-leading 19-match scoring streak into the contest.

WWE Theme Night - Saturday, May 2:

On Saturday, the Galaxy will host WWE Theme Night at Dignity Health Sports Park. The exclusive WWE Night Ticket Pack, which included a limited-edition LA Galaxy WWE Knit Scarf, is now sold out. Fans in attendance can still take part in the festivities, including a special meet-and-greet with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair-a record 14-time Women's Champion-from 6-7 p.m. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with a replica WWE Championship Belt in SoccerFest prior to kickoff.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC

2026 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.

Apple TV

Apple TV English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (PXP), Heath Pearce (analyst)

Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (PXP), Marcelo Balboa (analyst)

LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | SiriusXM FC 157 | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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