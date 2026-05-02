Get to Know Southern California Native Luca Bombino

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







From the moment he learned how to walk, San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino had a soccer ball at his feet. Growing up in an Italian household where the game was always on television, his love for soccer started early and became part of his everyday life. That passion fueled his pursuit of becoming a professional athlete.

Around the age of four, Bombino joined a program called Kids Love Soccer in Santa Clarita, California, where he played for a couple of years. He later joined his first youth club, FC Valencia, around the age of seven, where he was coached by Charles Martinez.

"There was always a ball at my feet, and I enjoyed it, and I just never stopped," said Bombino.

It wasn't until 2017 that the defender was scouted at the State Cup by Los Angeles Football Club's Academy. Bombino left FC Valencia's U-12 side and became a part of history by joining the newest Major League Soccer (MLS) team's Academy. With LAFC preparing for its inaugural MLS season, the move brought him one step closer to becoming a professional player.

"Coming from the club environment, going into the Academy was definitely a big step as all the steps are in football, but it was, definitely, really cool because you're playing with a bunch of really talented kids from all over Los Angeles," said Bombino. "It was always a really competitive training environment with coaches who pushed you. So, it was definitely great for my development, not just the stuff we did on the field, but also the pressures that came with it. Definitely formed me to be the person I am today."

Bombino continued his development with LAFC's Academy, progressing to the U-17 level before signing with LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro in 2023. Born and raised in Saugus, California, he became the sixth Homegrown Player to sign with LAFC on September 13, 2024. After one season with LAFC2, the Black and Gold signed the 18-year-old through 2025 with options through 2027.

"I thought the project was really cool because it was a team in the heart of LA and everybody in that system was really bought into it. It was a cool experience," said Bombino.

Five months after signing with Los Angeles, San Diego FC acquired the defender on loan through the 2025 MLS season, with a permanent transfer option. Bombino had yet to make his MLS debut, but that quickly changed. On March 8, 2025, he stepped onto the pitch for the first time in the 72nd minute against the Houston Dynamo.

"The opportunity came. They (SDFC) came calling and as with every step in football, I was nervous at first. I didn't know how things were going to be and it was a pretty quick turnaround. I found out, I think it was a Friday night and then the following Saturday morning I got called into an office and I was told that I was actually going to San Diego," said Bombino. "That afternoon, I was packing up my bags, and I went home to say goodbye to my family and the next day I drove to San Diego. I think at that moment I was ready for the opportunity and more so just excited and grateful for the fact that another big team in MLS with a big market, a lot of good support, was looking into me."

Bombino started 24 matches of his 26 regular-season appearances in 2025, tallying one goal and four assists, while also ranking No. 9 in the 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 list. In the postseason, he made five starts and played a total of 404 minutes, continuing to establish himself in San Diego.

With the second season around the corner, SDFC announced the re-signing of Bombino on January 22, 2026. The defender's contract extension keeps him with the Club through the 2028-29 season with Club Options for the 2029-30 season.

"It was really special because from the first week I felt that I was here, that this was the environment that I really wanted to be in. I have the support of everybody around me, so from that first week, I was looking forward to hopefully San Diego picking up that option and I'm so glad and grateful they did," said Bombino. "I really do love the Club, the city, the fans and everybody involved in it. ¬©So, I'm really honored and grateful to be here."

When the defender isn't representing SDFC on matchdays or training, he enjoys exploring, going on walks, playing video games and reading.

"I get to walk around San Diego, go to different coffee shops and I'm a big reader. I like sci-fi novels," shared Bombino.

If he wasn't a professional soccer player, Bombino's distant plan B would be becoming an astronaut.

"Once I was on the second team, I started getting my general education credits towards a general business degree. But as a kid, I always loved space movies, and I really wanted to be an astronaut. But that was always like a very distant second to being a soccer player," said Bombino.

In another life, Bombino might have traded his cleats for a space helmet. In San Diego, he's winning the hearts of the fans.

"Thank you. ¬©We love them (our fans). We feel their love from minute one to minute 90 and from minute 90 to minute one of the next match," added Bombino. "Even when we're out in public and we get to meet fans, it's always special. We definitely feel the love from the city and it's a sports city. ¬©The city deserves a competitive team and we're very lucky to be part of it."

Catch Bombino in action during the Chrome and Azul's 2026 season. Follow Bombino on Instagram to keep up with his journey in San Diego beyond the pitch.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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