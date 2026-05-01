New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 1, 2026

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy had another busy week as the Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s competed at MLS NEXT Flex, while the Under-14s and Under-13s hosted two games apiece at the Revolution Training Center.

The U-18s opened the tournament with a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Barca Residency Academy before falling 7-6 in the subsequent penalty shootout. New England responded the following day with a commanding 3-0 win over Vardar Soccer Club, powered by goals from Judah Siqueira (2009 - Easton, Mass.), Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.), and Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.). The group's run ended in dramatic fashion, as the U-18s battled the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 deadlock before coming up short in a marathon 14-13 penalty shootout.

Also in MLS NEXT Flex action, the U-16s opened group play with a 2-2 draw against PA Classics before securing a 5-4 victory in the ensuing shootout. The Revolution then dropped a narrow 1-0 result to Wake FC, but closed out the group with a strong 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers. Matthew Jean Baptiste (2010 - Montvale, N.J.) continued his impressive form, scoring twice and adding an assist across the three matches. Isaac Twumasi (2010 - Lawrenceville, Ga.) also delivered a standout performance, totaling two assists and a goal during the tournament.

The U-15s opened MLS NEXT Flex play with a 2-0 defeat to Real Futbol Academy. New England responded the following day with a 3-2 victory, headlined by a brace from Jeremiah Moyano (2011 - Hartford, Conn.) and a goal from Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitman, Mass.). In the final match of the tournament, Moyano once again found the back of the net, but the Portland Timbers tallied three unanswered goals to hand the Revolution a 3-1 loss.

Back in Massachusetts, the U-14s swept their weekend slate with a 2-1 victory over New York City FC and a 3-1 win against FA Euro New York. In both matches, Dylan Armah (2012 - Providence, R.I.) and Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) found the scoresheet, each finishing the weekend with two goals.

The U-13s split their weekend results, losing to New York City FC before bouncing back the next day with a 4-1 win over FA Euro New York. Mikey Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) led the attack in the victory, recording a brace and adding an assist to cap an impressive performance.

The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will travel to the nation's capital to face D.C. United this Saturday, May 2. The U-14s and U-13s are also on the road that day, heading to New York to take on Downtown United Soccer Club. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Barca Residency Academy U-19s

Thursday, April 23, 2026 - Toyota Soccer Center

New England Revolution 3 (6), Barca Residency Academy 3 (7)

Scoring Summary:

BAR - 9'

BAR - 29'

NE - Levi Katsell (Josh Macedo) 48'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Unassisted) 50'

BAR - 72'

NE - Josh Poulson (Harley Kerr) 90'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish, Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell (Edwin Flores 68'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Robert Nichols III 72'), Judah Siqueira; Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Daniel Dixon 46'), Grant Emerhi (Simon Medina 84'), Cristiano Carlos (Josh Poulson 72')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Glassman, Zayden Bediako, Jonathan Cante, Evan Johnson

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Vardar Soccer Club U-19s

Friday, April 24, 2026 - Toyota Soccer Center

New England Revolution 3, Vardar Soccer Club 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira (Levi Katsell) 19'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Daniel Dixon) 44'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Unassisted) 67'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo (Robert Nichols 80'), Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako, Aarin Prajapati (Jonathan Cante 75'); Levi Katsell (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 65'), Daniel Dixon (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 65'), Edwin Flores; Judah Siqueira (Alexander Glassman 75'), Grant Emerhi (Joshua Poulson 46'), Cristiano Carlos (Simon Medina-Cardoza 80')

Substitutes Not Used: Sheridan McNish, Evan Johnson

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Portland Timbers U-19s

Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Toyota Soccer Center

New England Revolution 0 (13), Portland Timbers 0 (14)

Scoring Summary: N/A

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth (Evan Johnson 46'); Josh Macedo (Joshua Poulson 46'), Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish (Zayden Bediako 46'), Aarin Prajapati (Jonathan Cante 46'); Levi Katsell (Edwin Flores 46'), Daniel Dixon, Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Simon Medina-Cardoza 46', Robert Nichols 70'); Judah Siqueira, Grant Emerhi (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 46'), Cristiano Carlos (Alexander Glassman 46')

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. PA Classics U-17s

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Toyota Soccer Complex

New England Revolution 2 (5), PA Classics 2 (4)

Scoring Summary:

PAC - 14'

NE - Isaac Twumasi (Matthew Jean Baptiste) 32'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Chris Scott) 60'

PAC - 74'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Bayron Morales-Vega, Kauan De Campos, Tobin Farmer, Ayden Gomes (Braeden Anderson 76'); Frankie Caruso (Lucas Pereira 63'), Logan Azar, Kaisei Korytoski; Chris Scott, Isaac Twumasi (Roman Woolfolk 80'), Matthew Jean Baptiste (Jesse Ebere 80')

Substitutes Not Used: Shifaq Fazl, JB Hamilton IV, Alex Lewis, Jude Chisholm, JV De Almeida

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Wake FC U-17s

Monday, April 27, 2026 - Toyota Soccer Complex

New England Revolution 0, Wake FC 1

Scoring Summary:

WAKE - 64'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Bayron Morales-Vega, Kauan De Campos, Tobin Farmer (Roman Woolfolk 69'), Braeden Anderson (Alex Gomes 68'); Lucas Pereira (Frankie Caruso 54'), Logan Azar, Chris Scott (JB Hamilton IV 85'); Jesse Ebere (Kaisei Korytoski 46'), Shifaq Fazl (Isaac Twumasi 46'), Matthew Jean Baptiste

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Lewis, Jude Chisholm, JV De Almeida

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Portland Timbers U-17s

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - Toyota Soccer Complex

New England Revolution 3, Portland Timbers 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Tobin Farmer (Isaac Twumasi) 40'

NE - Jesse Ebere (Isaac Twumasi) 51'

POR - 76'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Roman Woolfolk) 79'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Alex Gomes, Tobin Farmer, Jude Chisholm, Braeden Anderson (Alex Lewis 79'); Frankie Caruso (Bayron Morales-Vega 76'), Lucas Pereira (Chris Scott 76'), Kaisei Korytoski; Jesse Ebere (Matthew Jean Baptiste 76'), Shifaq Fazl (Isaac Twumasi 65'), JB Hamilton IV (Roman Woolfolk 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Kauan De Campos, Reinner Fidelis, Logan Azar

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Real Futbol Academy U-16s

Thursday, April 23, 2026 - Toyota Soccer Complex

New England Revolution 0, Real Futbol Academy 2

Scoring Summary:

RFA - 18'

RFA - 25'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Vaughn Scholz (Nicolas Escobar 85'), Asher Cotter, Stefan Gorea, Thierry Maurer (Andrew Hsu 46'); Hans Marten (Brennan McWeeny 85'), Boston Kahoalii (Kai Nielsen 59'), Davi Pereira (Langston Powell 76'); Roderick Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 59'), Arthur Bernardino (Elijah Obayagbona 85'), Musah Adamu

Substitutes Not Used: Jeremiah Moyano, Nate Brown

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Sockers FC Chicago U-16s

Friday, April 24, 2026 - Toyota Soccer Complex

New England Revolution 3, Sockers FC Chicago 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Jeremiah Moyano (Davi Pereira) 11'

NE - Jeremiah Moyano (Kai Nielsen) 48'

SFC - 69'

SFC - 83

NE - Boston Kahoalii (Roderick Janairo) 90'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Vaughn Scholz, Asher Cotter, Hans Marten, Langston Powell (Stefan Gorea 63'); Davi Pereira (Boston Kahoalii 86'), Andrew Hsu (Nicolas Escobar 80'), Kai Nielsen (Brennan McWeeny 80'); Jeremiah Moyano (Roderick Janairo 63'), Arthur Bernardino, Musah Adamu (Elijah Obayagbona 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Thierry Maurer, Landon Ho Sang, Nate Brown

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Portland Timbers U-16s

Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Toyota Soccer Complex

New England Revolution 1, Portland Timbers 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Jeremiah Moyano (Brennan McWeeny) 21'

POR - 29'

POR - 45'

POR - 70'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown (Zachary LaPierre 70'); Vaughn Scholz (Asher Cotter 76'), Langston Powell, Thierry Maurer, Stefan Gorea; Andrew Hsu (Hans Marten 60'), Kai Nielsen (Boston Kahoalii 60'), Jeremiah Moyano (Musah Adamu 76'); Brennan McWeeny (Davi Pereira 76'), Roderick Janairo, Elijah Obayagbona (Arthur Bernardino 76')

Substitutes Not Used: Landon Ho Sang, Nicolas Escobar

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. New York City FC U-14s

Saturday, April 25th, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, New York City FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Dylan Armah (Julian Gomez) 48'

NE - Marlon Quijada (Penalty Kick) 60'

NYCFC - 78'

Revolution U-14s: Xavier Farone; Julian Gomez, Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda, Enrique Rosado; Luca Cicione, Marlon Quijada, Sami Chao; Dylan Armah, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter

Substitutes Used: Nolan Nairn, Asher Cotter, Gavin Rybak, Ayden Gomes

New England Revolution U-14s vs. FA Euro New York U-14s

Sunday, April 26th, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, FA Euro New York 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Gavin Rybak (Penalty Kick) 21'

NE - Dylan Armah (Enrique Rosado) 47'

FAE - 53'

NE - Marlon Quijada (Drank Roberts) 61'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren; Julian Gomez, Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda, Enrique Rosado; Sami Chao, Nolan Nairn, Asher Cotter; Ayden Gomes, Dylan Armah, Gavin Rybak

Substitutes Used: Drake Roberts, Marlon Quijada, Jayden Lefter, Luca Cicione

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. New York City FC U-13s

Saturday, April 25th, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 0, New York City FC 6

Scoring Summary:

NYCFC - 2'

NYCFC - 30'

NYCFC- 44'

NYCFC - 58'

NYCFC - 70'

NYCFC - 73'

Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev; Oliver Conlon, Vikram Chitnis, Myles Walsh, Jimmy O'Connor; Austin Martin, Lucas Williams, Bryson Villota; Isaiah Adeseko, Mikey Miller, Amare Laurent

Substitutes Used: Takefusa Maeda, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Ben Robinson, Noah Alcin, Kauan Nascimento, Kento Chamovitz

New England Revolution U-13s vs. FA Euro New York U-13s

Sunday, April 26th, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, FA Euro New York 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Bryson Villota (Lucca Alden-Dunn) 54'

NE - Takefusa Maeda (Mikey Miller) 63'

NE - Mikey Miller (Penalty Kick) 65'

FAE - 71'

NE - Mikey Miller (Unassisted) 74'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont; Noah Alcin, Vikram Chitnis, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Ben Robinson; Austin Martin, Kento Chamovitz, Takefusa Maeda; Lucas Williams, Kauan Nascimento, Amare Laurent

Substitutes Used: Jimmy O'Connor, Myles Walsh, Mikey Miller, Isaiah Adeseko, Oliver Conlon, Bryson Villota







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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