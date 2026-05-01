LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to Fourth Short-Term Agreement of 2026

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has signed midfielder Troy Elgersma to his fourth and final Short-Term Agreement of the 2026 campaign from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC). He joins LA ahead of the team's MLS Regular Season contest with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV) at Dignity Health Sports Park. This will be Elgersma's third consecutive call-up to the LA Galaxy after joining the team against Columbus and Real Salt Lake last week.

Elgersma, 21, has appeared in seven matches (all starts) for Ventura County FC so far in 2026, recording two goals and one assist, most recently finding the back of the net in VCFC's match against Austin FC II on April 18. He signed a professional contract with VCFC in February 2026 after completing a fouryear collegiate career at American University in Washington, D.C. One of the most accomplished players in AU program history, Elgersma totaled 15 goals and 14 assists across 55 starts and 4,805 minutes, earning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024 and Midfielder of the Year recognition in 2025. His 14 career assists rank 11th alltime at AU. A twotime team captain, the Redlands, California native joined VCFC following an outstanding 2025 campaign in which he posted a careerhigh seven goals and one assist.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger, during the league season from its MLS NEXT Proaffiliateto a maximum of fourShort-TermAgreements(up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season; however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may also appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his fourShort-TermAgreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Troy Elgersma to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on May 2, 2026.

Troy Elgersma

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'3

Weight: 175

Date of Birth: May 17, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Redlands, CA, USA

Citizenship: USA







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