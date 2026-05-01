St. Louis CITY SC Squares off against Austin FC on Sunday Night Soccer at Q2 Stadium
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC heads down south to Austin, TX to face the Verde and Black on Sunday Night Soccer with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. CT on Sunday night. Every CITY SC match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.
How to Watch
Stream: MLS on Apple TV Apple TV Talent (English): Keith Costigan (play-by-play), Maurice Edu (analyst), Jillian Sakovits (sideline reporter) Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik, (play-by-play), Diego Valeri (analyst), Antonella Gonzalez (sideline reporter) Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish) Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)
Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)
CITY on TAP Fans can join us at Ray's Sports House in Soulard for our official CITY on Tap Watch Party. This May, come to any partner locations and you could win your way to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match including two all-inclusive tickets and hotel in KCMO.
Last Time Out (MLS Version)
CITY SC fell 3-2 in a tight MLS regular season match against San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday at Energizer Park. Sergio Córdova scored his first goal with CITY SC, marking his first goal in MLS play in 2026. Marcel Hartel also notched his team leading third goal of the season. Additionally, Hartel registered his first assist of 2026 while Simon Becher tallied his second assist of the season.
On Saturday, Hartel recorded multiple goal contributions in an MLS match for the seventh time in his St. Louis career. That set a club record for games with multiple goal contributions, breaking a tie with João Klauss and Eduard Löwen.
Last Time Out (U.S. Open Cup Version)
Wednesday night was a historic match for St. Louis CITY SC as the club advanced to their first U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal, defeating Chicago Fire FC 2-1 at SeatGeek Stadium. Both teams entered halftime scoreless before Chicago's Anton Salétros took the 1-0 lead for the Fire. St. Louis responded quickly with goals from Tomas Totland in the 71st minute and Eduard Löwen in the 78th minute. Both Totland and Löwen scored their first career U.S. Open Cup goals. Löwen registered his second goal across all competitions. Mykhi Joyner tallied his first assist across all competitions in 2026. Wednesday's win was the first time in club history CITY SC defeated the Fire on the road.
St. Louis will face Houston Dynamo FC in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 19 at Energizer Park with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. CT.
St. Louis CITY SC versus Austin FC
Among the 15 teams Austin has played multiple home matches against in league play, St. Louis is the only team they have not beaten at Q2 Stadium. St. Louis is 4-1-1 against the Verde and Black, with the most recent win dating back to October 4, 2025, where CITY SC won 3-1 at Q2 Stadium. The match saw two goals from Marcel Hartel and one from Simon Becher.
Scouting Austin FC
Austin sits in 13th place in the Western Conference with 10 points and a 2-4-4 record. ATX faced Houston Dynamo last weekend, winning 2-0 with goals from Jayden Nelson and Mytro Uzuni. Uzuni leads Austin with three goals while Facundo Torres has registered a team-leading five assists.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026
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- New York City FC to Face Columbus Crew in the Quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 19 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Host New York City FC on Wednesday, May 20 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Columbus Crew SC
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Squares off against Austin FC on Sunday Night Soccer at Q2 Stadium
- St. Louis CITY SC Kicks off First Time Fan Program: Experience Your First CITY SC Match for Free, Courtesy of CITY SC
- Match Report: St. Louis CITY SC Defeats Chicago Fire FC 2-1 to Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal
- St. Louis CITY SC to Face Chicago Fire FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at SeatGeek Stadium
- St. Louis CITY SC Comes up Short to San Jose Earthquakes at Energizer Park