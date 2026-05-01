Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. DC United, 5/3
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC returns to the World's Borough on Sunday, May 3, for Marvel x Kids Day, presented by MetroPlusHealth, at Citi Field.
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all supporters, masks, full-face coverings, and costume props will not be permitted inside the stadium.
Fans traveling to the match should also be aware of the Five Boro Bike Tour taking place this weekend. Road closures across all five boroughs may impact traffic, and supporters are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly. View all road closures here.
An action-packed matchday awaits fans of all ages, beginning with FanFest from 12:30-2:30 PM! To purchase tickets to the match, click here.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026
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- Columbus Crew Host New York City FC on Wednesday, May 20 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Columbus Crew SC
- Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. DC United, 5/3 - New York City FC
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- Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. DC United, 5/3
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