Revolution Host Charlotte FC on Saturday Night

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (5-3-1; 16 pts.) return to MLS action on Saturday night, hosting Charlotte FC (4-4-2; 14 pts.) for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The Eastern Conference clash on Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night airs live on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Tune into Rumba 97.7 for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

New England opens a four-game May homestand aiming for a fifth straight home victory to begin the season, a feat achieved only once before in club history (2021). After dueling Inter Miami CF to a 1-1 draw last Saturday, the Revolution embark on the weekend contest riding a five-match unbeaten streak, including two shutouts at home. Dating back to the 2025 campaign, the Revolution are unbeaten in seven consecutive contests at Gillette Stadium (5-0-2). New England will play four out of five league fixtures at home in the month of May, before the MLS season pauses for the FIFA World Cup.

The Revolution have outscored opponents by a 12-2 margin across their first four matches in Foxborough, with 11 different players having scored through nine games this season, tied for the league lead. The team's 17 goals are its third most at this stage of any season. Saturday's clash will feature two of the top Eastern Conference teams, with Charlotte (5th) sitting one spot and two points below the Revolution (4th) in the standings. Both clubs will be coming off midweek matches after exiting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 earlier this week. In the all-time series between the two sides, New England is 5-3-0 against Charlotte. The Crown are 1-3-1 on the road and fell to Nashville SC, 4-2, away from home last Saturday.

Saturday's contest will see two Spanish playmakers go head to head in Revolution captain Carles Gil and Charlotte midfielder Pep Biel, who is pacing the visitors' attack with five goals and four assists in 2026. Gil provided New England's lone goal last Saturday, his second of the year and third consecutive game with a goal contribution. The performance earned Gil a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday.

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner enters the weekend in excellent form, earning back-to-back MLS Team of the Matchday honors after tying his MLS career-high with nine saves in Miami. Turner ranks second in goals added (7.02) among MLS goalkeepers, while his 46 saves are third most. Center back Mamadou Fofana continues to anchor the backline. The Mali international has made eight straight starts and owns the fourth-most clearances (28) leaguewide. With Brayan Ceballos sidelined with an injury, United States youth international Ethan Kohler has been a steady presence at the back. The 20-year-old eyes his fourth straight start on Saturday.

Forward/winger Luca Langoni is poised to make his 50th Revolution appearance across all competitions on Saturday. The Argentine is tied for second leaguewide with six assists, including five helpers at home this season. Forward Dor Turgeman, who set new MLS career highs last weekend with five shot attempts and three efforts on target, has found the scoresheet in five of his first six games played at Gillette Stadium since 2025. In the midfield, Nigerian international Alhassan Yusuf owns two goals at home this season, while Brooklyn Raines seeks his 10th straight start to open the new campaign.

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Night: This Saturday, the Revolution will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Beginning at 5:00 p.m., the Fan Zone will feature a variety of cultural experiences, including tables from local community groups and organizations, and stage performances from 5 Dragon Martial Arts, Showa Boston, Wah May Lion Dance Team, and more. Asian American illustrator Nell Valle collaborated with the Revolution to design a special AAPI Heritage Month scarf, available at the Pro Shop. Inside the stadium, the club will honor Valle as the Hero of the Match, while the National Anthem will be performed by Korean-American musician Trinity Lee.

(5-3-1, 16 pts.)

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #10

New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC

Saturday, May 2, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

(4-4-2, 14 pts.)

WATCH

Apple TV

(English & Spanish)

LISTEN

Rumba 97.7 FM

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portugese)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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