Etihad Player of the Month: Maxi Moralez Claims April Award

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC is pleased to announce that Maxi Moralez has been named the Etihad Player of the Month for April.

The veteran playmaker continues to be a vital figure in Pascal Jansen's side, delivering another influential run of performances.

Already enjoying a strong 2026 campaign, Moralez added to his assist tally while consistently creating chances for his teammates.

One of his standout contributions came during the thrilling 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati. With quick thinking and precision, Moralez produced a clever pass around the corner to release Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who scored.

The move showcased Moralez's creativity and technical quality, as well as his ability to split the defense with a single touch.

Moralez also opened the month with an assist for Hannes Wolf during the 1-1 draw against St. Louis CITY SC. His clever pass into the box allowed Wolf to stroke the ball home and give New York City FC the lead.

The Club would like to congratulate Maxi on being named Etihad Player of the Month for April.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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