SDFC Continues Homestand vs. SoCal Rival LAFC

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) remains at Snapdragon Stadium this weekend as the Club hosts LAFC on Saturday, May 2, presented by Adriana's Insurance, as part of the Walmart Saturday Showdown. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

Saturday's match marks the second straight home contest for SDFC and an opportunity to reset in front of its fans. Tickets for the match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Looking to Bounce Back SDFC (3-5-2, 11 points) enters Saturday's matchup aiming to halt a difficult run of form following a 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers on April 25 at Snapdragon Stadium. The result extended San Diego's winless streak to seven matches in MLS play.

Despite the setback, SDFC once again showed control in possession, holding 62 percent of the ball and completing 766 passes. Winger Anders Dreyer converted a first-half penalty to record his fifth goal of the MLS season and ninth goal contribution overall.

San Diego will look to translate its possession advantage into more clinical finishing as it seeks to return to winning ways.

Closing Moments Costly Last Saturday's loss saw SDFC concede in second-half stoppage time, as Portland found a late winner through Alex Bonetig following a set-piece scramble.

The match highlighted a recurring theme during the Club's recent stretch - strong spells of play without the result to match. SDFC has now gone 1-3 in one-goal games this season, emphasizing the fine margins that have defined recent performances. With another opportunity at home, San Diego will aim to tighten defensively and capitalize on key moments at both ends of the pitch.

Opposition Watch LAFC (6-2-2, 20 points) arrives in San Diego in strong form, most recently earning a 1-0 road victory over Minnesota United FC on April 25 and securing a 2-1 win in the first leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal against Toluca on Wednesday, April 29.

The Black & Gold have been one of the Western Conference's most consistent sides early in the season, combining defensive organization with attacking efficiency. Their ability to manage matches and secure results - particularly away from home - will present a significant test for SDFC.

Series History Saturday's contest marks the first meeting between SDFC and LAFC in 2026. San Diego holds a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series, sweeping both matchups during the 2025 season.

SDFC earned a 3-2 victory in the inaugural meeting at Snapdragon Stadium before securing a 2-1 road win at BMO Stadium later in the year. The Club will look to maintain that unbeaten record against LAFC while reigniting its season.

Back at Snapdragon Now in the middle of a homestand, SDFC has a chance to regroup in familiar surroundings. The Club holds a 2-2-1 record at home this season and will lean on its supporters as it looks to shift momentum.

San Diego has continued to see contributions across the roster, with players returning to action in recent weeks and providing added depth during a congested stretch of the schedule.

With a strong performance and result, Saturday could mark a turning point as SDFC aims to climb the Western Conference standings.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Tickets for Sunday's match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.