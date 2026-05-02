Colorado Rapids Mourn Passing of Centennial 38 Member Ryan Sabin

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids are profoundly saddened by the loss of devoted Centennial 38 member, Ryan Sabin, following a medical emergency at Wednesday night's match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Ryan was a cherished member of C38 and long-time supporter of the team.

Our club is built on the bond between the team and our fans, and the loss of a member of our community is felt deeply by every player, coach, and staff member. We are incredibly grateful for the passion Ryan shared with us, and we stand in solidarity with C38 as we grieve. The team will wear black armbands during the club's match against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, May 2, in recognition. Additionally, the club will hold a moment of silence before the team's home match next Saturday, May 9 against St. Louis CITY SC.

Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Ryan's family and loved ones during this time. Out of respect for their privacy, the club will not be providing further details or updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.