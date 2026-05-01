The Assist: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF - May 2, 2026

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, May 2, 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Nu Stadium, Miami, Fla.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

Orlando City holds an even 7-7-5 all-time record against Inter Miami across all competitions, underscoring the parity that has defined the Florida Derby since its inception in 2020. Captain Robin Jansson leads all active Lions in the series with 15 career appearances, anchoring the back line through multiple editions of the rivalry.

Homegrown forward Justin Ellis continues his breakout stretch after scoring his first MLS goal Saturday at D.C. United and adding a goal and an assist in Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup win. The 18-year-old has produced two goals and two assists across his first three starts in all competitions, emerging as a growing presence in Orlando's attack.

The Lions have seen increased production from younger players this season, including Ellis, Iago, Luís Otávio, Zakaria Taifi and Tiago all scoring their first goals for Orlando City. On April 22 in their 4-1 win over Charlotte FC, the Lions fielded their youngest average age in club history for an MLS regular-season match at 23.46 years old and the only match in club history with an average age below 24 years old. Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 4, New England 3 (4/29/26, Centreville Bank Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Iago, Griffin Dorsey, Justin Ellis, Zakaria Taifi; Malcolm Fry, Andrew Farrell, Marcos Zambrano-Delgado

Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Inter Miami's Last Match: Inter Miami 1, New England 1 (4/25/26, Nu Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: German Berterame, Carles Gil

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-7-5 (Home: 4-1-5, Away: 3-6-0)

Last Matchup: ORL 2, MIA 4 (3/1/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City at CF Montréal

Date & Time: Sat., May 9, 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade Saputo, Montréal, Quebec

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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