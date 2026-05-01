The Assist: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF - May 2, 2026
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, May 2, 7:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Nu Stadium, Miami, Fla.
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Apple TV
English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando
Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1
Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ
The Story:
Orlando City holds an even 7-7-5 all-time record against Inter Miami across all competitions, underscoring the parity that has defined the Florida Derby since its inception in 2020. Captain Robin Jansson leads all active Lions in the series with 15 career appearances, anchoring the back line through multiple editions of the rivalry.
Homegrown forward Justin Ellis continues his breakout stretch after scoring his first MLS goal Saturday at D.C. United and adding a goal and an assist in Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup win. The 18-year-old has produced two goals and two assists across his first three starts in all competitions, emerging as a growing presence in Orlando's attack.
The Lions have seen increased production from younger players this season, including Ellis, Iago, Luís Otávio, Zakaria Taifi and Tiago all scoring their first goals for Orlando City. On April 22 in their 4-1 win over Charlotte FC, the Lions fielded their youngest average age in club history for an MLS regular-season match at 23.46 years old and the only match in club history with an average age below 24 years old. Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 4, New England 3 (4/29/26, Centreville Bank Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Iago, Griffin Dorsey, Justin Ellis, Zakaria Taifi; Malcolm Fry, Andrew Farrell, Marcos Zambrano-Delgado
Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Inter Miami's Last Match: Inter Miami 1, New England 1 (4/25/26, Nu Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: German Berterame, Carles Gil
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 7-7-5 (Home: 4-1-5, Away: 3-6-0)
Last Matchup: ORL 2, MIA 4 (3/1/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando City at CF Montréal
Date & Time: Sat., May 9, 4:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Stade Saputo, Montréal, Quebec
Broadcast: Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026
- LAFC Hits the Road to Take on Western Conference Rival San Diego FC on Saturday Night - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at Columbus Crew Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Chris Wondolowski National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Today at 4 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 1, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF - May 2, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- LA Galaxy Host Vancouver Whitecaps for WWE Night on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Squares off against Austin FC on Sunday Night Soccer at Q2 Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- MATCH Preview: Houston Dynamo FC Host the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Rapids Seek Season Sweep of Houston Dynamo on the Road - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to Fourth Short-Term Agreement of 2026 - LA Galaxy
- San Jose Earthquakes to Face Colorado Rapids on Road in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on May 20 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Never Too High, Never Too Low: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at New England Revolution - Charlotte FC
- Orlando City SC to Host Atlanta United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Orlando City SC
- Keys to the Match: Busy Run - New York City FC
- CF Montréal to Visit Atlanta United this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- SDFC Continues Homestand vs. SoCal Rival LAFC - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids to Host San Jose Earthquakes in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United to Face Orlando City SC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC to Face Columbus Crew in the Quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 19 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Host New York City FC on Wednesday, May 20 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Columbus Crew SC
- Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. DC United, 5/3 - New York City FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home for Saturday Matinee against Portland Timbers FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Host Charlotte FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF First Team Players Join Mental Health Experts for the Third Annual Conversations with Cafecito Presented by Café Bustelo at Florida International University - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF - May 2, 2026
- Orlando City SC to Host Atlanta United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
- Orlando City SC Advance to Quarterfinals of 2026 U.S. Open Cup
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gomez to Short-Term Agreement
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at New England Revolution - April 29, 2026