Never Too High, Never Too Low: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at New England Revolution

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Another CLTFC matchday is upon us! This Saturday, The Crown will conclude its four-match regular season road trip with a visit to the Bay State for a meeting with the New England Revolution. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action on Apple TV.

Let's look at the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can get back on track and take three points back home before beginning a four-match homestand in May.

Never Too High, Never Too Low

"I give them the chance that their confidence doesn't drop too low. I need them to play with confidence. That's the key to performances," CLTFC Head Coach Dean Smith said in his midweek press conference. The month of April brought such highs and lows, starting out with a run of four wins out of five matches with sound victories over Philadelphia Union, Charlotte Independence, and a massive road result over NYCFC, while also seeing tough results against Nashville SC (twice), Orlando City, and Atlanta United.

While the losses linger longer than wins, the mindset immediately goes to the next match on the calendar and how to take three points there. It will be important to wipe away the last two weeks from the top of memory and get back to what brought The Crown's successes in March and early April. This team has seen the highs and is capable of getting back there, but the mindset will need to be in the right place for it to happen.

Depth Impact

The Crown has fielded quite a number of lineups in 2026, tinkering to find its best XI at times, and at others due to injury and match congestion. Recently, the backline has seen a few tweaks, with Austrian fullback David Schnegg stepping in for the injured Harry Toffolo. The defender has taken the responsibility and run with it, bringing his goal contribution tally to five in all competitions in just under 300 minutes, tying him with captain Ashley Westwood, who has done so in over 800 minutes of play. His attacking mindset and overlapping runs replicate a lot of what Toffolo brings to the squad and will click well with winger Wilfried Zaha on the left flank.

Return to Form

Final third play has been somewhat missing in the last handful of matches for Charlotte FC. The gaffer called out the lack of moving opposing players to create space and combining around the penalty area, plaguing the squad's goalscoring chances, but with the return of Zaha from injury and Pep Biel tapping into his offensive magic, CLTFC can find that goalscoring spark again. Defensive lapses have also led to giving up unnecessary goals lately, so it will be imperative for the backline to have their heads on their shoulders and be sound to lay a foundation of success for the rest of the squad. This match will be as good as any to get right and find a familiar form before heading back to the Bank for four straight.







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