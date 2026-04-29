Charlotte FC 0 - 2 Atlanta United

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Notes:

Charlotte FC was eliminated in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night by Atlanta United.

The Club made eight changes to the Starting XI from last weekend's match against Nashville SC.

Homegrown pair Aron John and Jack Neeley made their first career Charlotte FC starts in all competitions.

Charlotte FC finishes a four match road MLS stretch on Saturday at the New England Revolution Location: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex - Matthews, NC

Attendance: 3,315

Post Game Media Video Assets: link (assets to be uploaded through evening)

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Miller, Neeley, Agyemang, Privett, Schnegg, de la Torre, Diani, John, Small, Abada, Goodwin

Substitutions: Vargas (67') Aloko (67'), Toklomati (67'), Berchimas (78')

Atlanta United Starting XI: Hibbert, Jacob, Mihaj, Merrocal, Baez, Galarza, Fortune, Reilly, Brennan, Miranchuk, Picault

Substitutions: Amador (63'), Sanchez (63'), Latte Lath (63'), Hernandez (69'), Muyumba (78')

Goals:

22' - ATL - Miranchuk

71' - ATL - Sanchez

Discipline:

90' - ATL - Sanchez (Yellow)

90'+2' - CLT - Vargas (Yellow)

90'+2' - ATL - Brennan (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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