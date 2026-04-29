Charlotte FC 0 - 2 Atlanta United
Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Notes:
Charlotte FC was eliminated in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night by Atlanta United.
The Club made eight changes to the Starting XI from last weekend's match against Nashville SC.
Homegrown pair Aron John and Jack Neeley made their first career Charlotte FC starts in all competitions.
Charlotte FC finishes a four match road MLS stretch on Saturday at the New England Revolution Location: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex - Matthews, NC
Attendance: 3,315
Post Game Media Video Assets: link (assets to be uploaded through evening)
Stats: Please Click - link
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Miller, Neeley, Agyemang, Privett, Schnegg, de la Torre, Diani, John, Small, Abada, Goodwin
Substitutions: Vargas (67') Aloko (67'), Toklomati (67'), Berchimas (78')
Atlanta United Starting XI: Hibbert, Jacob, Mihaj, Merrocal, Baez, Galarza, Fortune, Reilly, Brennan, Miranchuk, Picault
Substitutions: Amador (63'), Sanchez (63'), Latte Lath (63'), Hernandez (69'), Muyumba (78')
Goals:
22' - ATL - Miranchuk
71' - ATL - Sanchez
Discipline:
90' - ATL - Sanchez (Yellow)
90'+2' - CLT - Vargas (Yellow)
90'+2' - ATL - Brennan (Yellow)
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