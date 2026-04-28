Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United heads back West for a U.S. Open Cup clash against San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night. The Loons enter the Round of 16 contest having won four of their last five league matches in addition to advancing to this next round of the national tournament following a 12-round penalty-kick shootout win over Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) in the Round of 32.

Minnesota advanced to the Round of 16 after playing to a 0-0 draw in regulation and added extra time against Sacramento Republic FC on April 14. Both sides couldn't see their chances turn into goals, ultimately leading to a penalty shootout. The Loons eventually found the edge after 12 rounds of penalty shots - which became the second-longest shootout in Open Cup history. MNUFC goalkeeper Alec Smir made key saves during the shootout to help the Loons advance to the Round of 16 for the sixth time in the club's MLS history.

The Quakes enter the fixture as the hottest team in Major League Soccer, leading the league with nine wins and 27 points from their first 10 regular-season matches. San Jose advanced to the Round of 16 after comfortably defeating Phoenix Rising FC (USL Championship) by a 2-0 score. The Silicon Valley side has recorded eight multi-goal games - all wins - so far in 2026 across all competitions on the back of a potent offense.

Tuesday's Round of 16 contest sees two sides in strong form facing off against each other, with the stakes being high with the prospect of advancing further in the national tournament. Minnesota seeks to make back-to-back Quarterfinals appearances, while San Jose strives to continue their strong start to the year with another spot in the final eight teams.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

PayPal Park | San Jose, California

4.28.2026 | Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Round of 16

9:00 p.m. CT (CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+)

2026 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 5-3-2 (17 pts. | 3-2-1 on the road)

SJ: 9-1-0 (27 pts.| 4-1-0 at home)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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