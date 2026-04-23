Minnesota United Captures Fourth-Straight MLS Win in 1-0 Shutout over FC Dallas

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Minnesota United earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory road over FC Dallas on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium, with Anthony Markanich's first-half rebound finish proving to be the difference. Goalkeeper Drake Callender delivered several key saves to preserve his fourth clean sheet of the season as the Loons secured all three points away from home. Minnesota United now returns home to Allianz Field for a Western Conference showdown against LAFC on Saturday, April 25, with kickoff set for 3:45 p.m. CT.

6' - After FC Dallas earned a free kick, Joaquín Valiente took the kick and Sebastien Uchechukwu Ibeagha got on the end of the header, but Minnesota United goalkeeper Drake Callender pushed it over the net for a Dallas corner kick.

24' - Forward Kelvin Yeboah got the first dangerous opportunity on target after defender Anthony Marknich settled the ball on the left side and sent it to Yeboah inside the penalty area. Yeboah, near the penalty spot, headed the effort on target, but Michael Collodi made the save.

25' - Shaq Moore drove the ball into the left side of Minnesota's penalty area before he fired off a tight-angled shot. His shot was saved by Callender, then hit the near post and bounced back out into play.

32' (1-0) - Markanich opened the scoring as midfielder Owen Gene carried the ball into the 18-yard box all the way to the end line. He then played a short pass back to Markanich, who had made a run into the six-yard box, but Callodi blocked the initial shot. Markanich collected the rebound and finished it into the net.

64' - Callender made a crucial save after Logan Farrington sent Petar Musa through into the penalty area. Musa got a shot off, but Callender came up with the stop.

77' - Ramiro obtained possession at the top of the attacking third, where he fired a long-range shot, but the attempt went wide of the right post.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Anthony Markanich - 32'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Anthony Markanich (caution) - 4'

DAL - Santiago Moreno (caution) - 41'

MIN - Morris Duggan (caution) - 50'

DAL - Nolan Norris (caution) - 57'

MIN - Nicolás Romero (caution) - 73'

Notable Stats

4 & 6 - Minnesota United has now won four-straight MLS games, the first stretch of four-consecutive victories for the team since 2019 (June 29 - July 13, 2019). Additionally with the win over FC Dallas, the Loons are currently riding a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

4 - MNUFC goalkeeper Drake Callender recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season, his second consecutively.

4 - Tonight's match marked the fourth time during the 2026 season that Minnesota United has used the same starting lineup, all in consecutive league matches. The Loons have won each match when deploying this starting XI.

100 - Goalkeeper Drake Callender made his 100th MLS regular-season start in tonight's match against FC Dallas.

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Owen Gene

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich (Devin Padelford 70'), Nicolás Romero, Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz, Kyle Duncan; M Tomás Chancalay (Mamadou Dieng 82'), Owen Gene, Nectarios Triantis, Joaquín Pereyra © (Wil Trapp 89'); F Kelvin Yeboah (Mauricio González 70')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Kieran Chandler, DJ Taylor; M James Rodríguez; F Bongokuhle Hlongwane

FC Dallas XI: GK Michael Collodi; D Nolan Norris, Sebastien Uchechukwu Ibeagha (Samuel Sarver 62'), Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore; M Joaquín Valiente, Chris Cappis (Ramiro 62'), Kaick Ferreira, Herman Johansson (Nicholas Simmonds 83'); F Santiago Moreno (Logan Farrington 62'), Petar Musa (Patrickson Delgado 70')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jonathan Sirois; D Lalas Abubakar; M Ran Binyamin, Louicius Deedson

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. LAFC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

04.25.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 10

3:45 p.m. CT (FOX/Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On his overall thoughts on tonight's match...

"Fantastic performance. This is a difficult place to play. It's been a long time since Dallas has lost a game here, and so to come in and keep that, to keep that run going, to get a clean sheet against a team that's been scoring a lot of goals and scoring them early in games. It's just a remarkable performance from the guys."

On his thoughts on Anthony Markanich's lone goal...

"It was great. [He] arrives in a good position, follows it and has the composure to put it away. We were hopeful that we would get chances and wanted to be composed in those moments, knowing that we might not get as many here as we would like as it is a palace to play. I thought at that moment he was very composed and stuck with the play."

On what struck out to head coach Owen Gene's assist...

"He has been excellent. His ability to keep the play alive and get to the end line, join the attack and continue to break the plays, and cover a ton of ground. He keeps growing every week. So fantastic to see another huge performance from him."

On having the same starting XI and being successful with the same team...

"I think you have to give a ton of credit to the players. It is not easy, the volume of games that they have played, but then also the credit to them needs to come for how hard they work in training because this is why you have heavy loading days in the midweek of training to prepare you for when this time comes. Again, I have said it a number of times that our performance staff and medical staff are fantastic. The way that they manage the players in terms of that load and getting them ready for this type of stretch and then the way that they help them recover, It is second to none and they deserve a ton of credit, too. It is going to continue getting busier. We will have a tighter turnaround after Saturday into Tuesday's game. So we will have to be mindful as we look ahead."

On being able to contain Petar Musa...

"We talked a lot about him before the game and how important it was to have bodies around him to contest things. When the ball was wide, we wanted to make sure we had the center backs around and close and defending the box. I thought those guys were so resolute in the way that they did that early on, blocking shots. Then to see it, even when he [Petar Musa] out of the game and you're defending late and there is a lot of chaos. I thought they managed a lot of those moments really well.

On the development of the defense...

"We talked about Dallas being a high volume crossing team and you've got to be able to defend the box. And the guys really took to that. The end of games is chaotic and they are doing everything that they can to get something out of the game and you have to defend well, you have to put your body on the line, you have to get lucky sometimes. It speaks to, in large part, the character of the group. I have said it since that Vancouver game into the Seattle game that it was a real test of character. Every week the character of the group continues to shine. They have showed that they can bounce back from adversity and come into some really difficult places to play against some very good teams and get maximum points."

On breaking the FC Dallas press...

"It was just getting guys in the right areas. You saw the areas that Nectar [Nectarios Triantis] was able to get on the ball, Joaquín [Pereyra] was able to get on the ball and that helps create some problems for them. We talked about using the space in behind early as well. We had a few moments there where it was close. In general I was really pleased with the guys to get on the ball and settle the game down in that way. We weren't able to get a grip of it as much in the second half, but certainly in the first half it was very good."

On scoring multiple goals in previous games and only scoring one tonight...

"You only need one [goal] to win the game. The important thing is we got one and we had the shutout. If you only score one, you need the clean sheet, and the guys did it. You've got to be really proud of the result, regardless. That speaks to the character and quality of the group to score one goal, defend, keep a clean sheet and get out of here with three points."

On balancing so many games in quick succession and the workload on players...

"First, we have got to assess the players and see where we are at injury-wise and make sure everyone comes through this one healthy, and then we look at the next one. We take Saturday [versus LAFC] first and then after that we will look ahead to Tuesday [at San Jose Earthquakes]. Certainly the tighter turnaround makes it a little bit difficult and also the volume of games that we keep stacking up and so we are going to have to be mindful, we've got a number of guys who have been clocking up some serious minutes and significant mileage too in the games."

Thoughts on facing LAFC on Saturday...

"They [LAFC] are in a difficult spot, too, due to their success and how good of a team they are having added games into their schedule. You look at the volume of games that they have had to play and the way that they have had to manage that through their squad has been really challenging too. On the backside of ours [our game] they have a really big game, but they are a really good team and the start that they have had to the season is truly incredible. So regardless of whether they come to us full strength or whether they rotate their squad like you saw when they went to Portland in a game where they were and offside decision away from taking three points, so they are a very good team and certainly one we have to be prepared for."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026

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