High Scoring Affair Ends with Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union Deadlocked 3-3
Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union earned a point on the road after a 3-3 draw against Toronto FC on Wednesday night. In the first half, forward Milan Iloski found the back of the net just before halftime to put the Union ahead. In the second half, midfielder Danley Jean Jacques doubled the lead in the 52nd minute. Toronto responded with goals shortly after in the 56th and 64th minute before Homegrown defender Nathan Harriel netted a goal to give the Union a 3-2 lead in the 89th minute. Toronto found an equalizer in the 96th minute, resulting in a 3-3 draw.
The Union will face Columbus Crew on Saturday, April 25th at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Toronto FC (3) - Philadelphia Union (3)
BMO Field (Toronto, ON)
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Fotis Bazakos
Assistant Referees: Chris Wattam, Nick Balcer
Fourth Official: Fabrizio Stasolla
VAR: Ismir Pekmic
VAR Assistant: Tom Felice
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Milan Ilsoki (Lukic) 45'+4
PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (unassisted) 52'
TOR - Josh Sargent (Sallói, Cifuentes) 56'
TOR - Kobe Franklin (Cifuentes) 64'
PHI - Nathan Harriel (Bedoya, Bueno) 89'
TOR - Luka Gavran (Coello, Sallói) 90'+6
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
TOR - Jonathan Osorio (caution) 7'
TOR - Dániel Sallói (caution) 16'
TOR - Alonso Coello (caution) 46'
TOR - Richie Laryea (caution) 49'
PHI - Japhet Sery Larsen (caution) 61'
PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 65'
PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 78'
PHI -Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 90'+3
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Japhet Sery Larsen, Frankie Westfield, Jesus Bueno, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic (Malik Jakupovic 83'), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya 65'), Bruno Damiani (Ezekiel Alladoh 79'), Milan Iloski (Cavan Sullivan 82').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Phillipe Ndinga, Ben Bender, Jeremy Rafanello.
Toronto FC: Luka Gavran, Zane Monlouis, Walker Zimmerman (Lazar Stefanović 65'), Alonso Coello, Richie Laryea, Kobe Franklin, Jonathan Osorio, Dániel Sallói, José Cifuentes, Josh Sargent, Deandre Kerr (Malik Henry 54')
Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough, Derrick Etienne Jr., Raheem Edwards, Markus Cimermancic, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, Reid Fisher, Emilio
TEAM NOTES
Midfielders Jovan Lukic and Indiana Vassilev recorded their 40th career MLS appearances for the Union.
Homegrown defender Nathan Harriel scored his first goal of the season.
Midfielders Jesus Bueno and Jovan Lukic registered their first assists of the season.
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