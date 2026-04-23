D.C. United Draw 4-4 against the Red Bulls New York on the Road

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United battled back from two goals down twice to earn a dramatic 4-4 draw against the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday night, with forward Tai Baribo delivering a hat trick to rescue a point for the Black-and-Red in one of the most entertaining matches of the 2026 MLS season. New York opened the scoring in the 15th minute when forward Julian Hall fired home from the center of the box, assisted by midfielder Ronald Donkor. Donkor then added a second himself in the 21st minute to put the hosts 2-0 up. The Black-and-Red refused to fold. Baribo pulled one back in the 37th minute, finishing from the center of the box assisted by midfielder Jackson Hopkins, and D.C. United went into the break with momentum despite trailing 2-1. The second half was a testament to the character of this group. New York extended their lead to 3-1 in the 52nd minute through forward Jorge Ruvalcaba, but the Black-and-Red responded with two goals in seven minutes. Midfielder Jackson Hopkins finished from the center of the box assisted by midfielder João Peglow in the 54th minute before Baribo completed his brace in the 59th minute to level at 3-3, finishing from the left side of the box off a Peglow through ball on the counter. Ruvalcaba restored New York's lead in the 71st minute, but Baribo had the final say. The Israeli forward headed home from close range assisted by defender Silvan Hefti in the 80th minute to earn the Black-and-Red a hard-fought point on the road. D.C. United are now 2-4-3 with nine points in the Eastern Conference and return to Audi Field on Saturday, April 25 to host Orlando City SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET

Player Notes

Forward Tai Baribo scored his first career hat-trick for the Black-and-Red, with goals coming in the 37', 59', and 80' minutes. Baribo had three shots on target out of five shots in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder Jackson Hopkins scored his first goal of the season for D.C. United in the 54' minute. Hopkins had one assist and two chances created in 81 minutes played

Midfielder João Peglow recorded two assists and had eight passes into the final third for the Black-and-Red; he completed 89 minutes.

Defender Silvan Hefti recorded his first MLS assist; he had three chances created and nine defensive contributions in 90 minutes played.

#RBNYvDC

The Black-and-Red has a 38-36-19 record against Red Bull New York all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United has a 15-19-11 record against Red Bull New York on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-2-3 on the road this 2026 MLS season.

Red Bull New York Lineup: Ethan Horvath, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Robert Voloder, Dylan Nealis, Matthew Dos Santos (Joyeux Masanka Bungi 45'), Emil Forsberg, Adri Mehmeti (Nehuen Benedetti 65'), Ronald Donkor, Jorge Ruvalcaba (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 81'), Julian Zakrzewski, Rafael Mosquera (Mohammed Sofo 65')

Unused Substitutes: Gustav Berggren, Cade Cowell, Juan Mina, Tim Parker, John McCarthy

Head Coach: Michael Bradley

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania (Nikola Markovic 81'), João Peglow (Jared Stroud 90' + 3"), Tai Baribo, Aaron Herrera (Caden Clark 77'), Jackson Hopkins (Jacob Murrell 81')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Jordan Farr, Conner Antley, Hosei Kijima, Gavin Turner

Head Coach: René Weiler







Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026

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