Revolution Top Atlanta United FC, 2-1, for Fourth Straight Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







ATLANTA - The New England Revolution (5-3-0, 15 pts.) collected their fourth consecutive victory with a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph on the road at Atlanta United FC (1-7-1, 4 pts.) on Wednesday night. After Atlanta opened the scoring in the first half, defender Will Sands brought New England level with his first career MLS tally in the 73rd minute. In the 78th minute, Homegrown Player Peyton Miller netted the game-winning goal to help lift New England to its first road victory of the 2026 season.

New England appeared to break the ice in the 18th minute, when defender Ilay Feingold cut back onto his right foot at the endline to set up Alhassan Yusuf outside the top of the box. The Nigerian midfielder smashed a bar-down volley into the net, but his goal was negated by an offside ruling following a VAR review. Atlanta then struck first in the 38th minute as Matt Turner produced a diving save to deny Saba Lobjanidze's close-range effort, but veteran striker Fafà Picault converted on the rebound to give the hosts the 1-0 lead before halftime.

After Head Coach Marko Mitrović deployed Homegrown Players Diego Fagundez and Miller as second-half substitutes, the Revolution found the equalizer through Sands in the 73rd minute. Carles Gil whipped in a corner kick for Sands to head home at the back stick for his first MLS goal. Sands, making his eighth consecutive start to open the 2026 season, has now found the scoresheet in two of the last three matches. Gil distributed his third assist of the season on Sands' goal. The Spanish playmaker has featured on the scoresheet in two straight matches and now owns six career helpers against Atlanta.

With momentum on its side, New England wasted no time finding the winning tally. Just five minutes after knotting the score at 1-1, Miller provided the late heroics to lift New England to its third come-from-behind victory of the year, its second in as many matches. Fagundez initiated the sequence with a pass inside the box to Gil, whose touch redirected the ball into Miller's path. The 18-year-old Connecticut native lifted a composed chip over Atlanta's goalkeeper for his team-leading third goal of 2026, all of which have come as a substitute.

In net for New England, Turner recorded a season-high eight saves on the night, including a highlight-reel stop in the final minute of the match to preserve the win. Ethan Kohler suited up for his second straight start, playing alongside Mamadou Fofana in central defense. Kohler was one of five U.S. youth internationals to feature in tonight's win, joined by Miller, midfielder Brooklyn Raines, forward/winger Griffin Yow, and midfielder Eric Klein.

The Revolution will be back in action this Saturday, April 25 as they look to leap ahead of Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference table. Saturday's match at Nu Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV in English and Spanish, 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

MATCH NOTES

New England has now collected four consecutive wins and two straight come-from-behind victories.

Tonight's win marked the Revolution's first road triumph of the 2026 campaign.

The Revolution have won four straight meetings against Atlanta United FC, and are 8-1-2 in their last 11 encounters with The Five Stripes dating back to 2021.

New England has scored five goals off set pieces this season, tied for second most in MLS.

D Will Sands scored his first career MLS goal tonight, heading home a corner kick in the second half. Sands is the 11th different Revs player to score this season, a league high.

D Peyton Miller scored his team-leading third goal of the season, the winning tally, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute.

M Carles Gil provided the assist on Sands' goal, his third helper of the season. Gil has found the scoresheet in consecutive matches and three of the last five contests.

Gil is now the 14th player in MLS history with 90 regular season assists, six of which have come against Atlanta United.

M Brooklyn Raines, who has started all eight of New England's matches in his first season with the Revolution, surpassed 3,000 MLS minutes played tonight.

GK Matt Turner earned his fourth straight victory in goal with a season-high eight-save performance.

D Mamadou Fofana had a season-high eight clearances and completed 92 percent of his passes in central defense.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #8

New England Revolution 2 at Atlanta United FC 1

April 22, 2026 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referee: Meghan Mullen

Assistant Referee: Rhett Hammil

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

Video Asst. Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant VAR: Jonathan Johnsonw

Attendance: 30,306

Scoring Summary:

ATL - Fafà Picault 1 (Unassisted) 38'

NE - Will Sands 1 (Carles Gil 3) 73'

NE - Peyton Miller 3 (Unassisted) 78'

Misconduct Summary:

ATL - Matías Galarza (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 44'

ATL - Matthew Edwards (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 47'

NE - Brooklyn Raines (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 87'

NE - Carles Gil (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 90'+2

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler, Ilay Feingold; Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf, Carles Gil ©; Griffin Yow (Diego Fagundez 60'), Luca Langoni (Peyton Miller 66'), Dor Turgeman (Eric Klein 88')

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Tanner Beason, Andrew Farrell, Cristiano Oliveira, Malcolm Fry, Marcos Zambrano

Atlanta United FC: Lucas Hoyos; Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal, Enea Mihaj, Matthew Edwards; Alexey Miranchuk, Matías Galarza (Tristan Muyumba 79'), Will Reilly (Emmanuel Latte Lath 88'), Cooper Sanchez (Jay Fortune 79'); Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan 79'), Fafà Picault (Cayman Togashi 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Jayden Hibbert; Ronald Hernandez, Stian Gregersen, Elías Báez







Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026

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