Revolution Academy U-18s and U-15s Cap 2025-26 Season at MLS NEXT Cup

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy's Under-18 and Under-15 teams concluded their 2025-26 MLS NEXT seasons at the annual MLS NEXT Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah. After both sides fell in the first round of the Homegrown Playoff bracket, the U-18s and U-15s continued postseason action in the Showcase bracket to close out the year.

The U-18s fell in their opening match of the tournament, dropping a 4-3 decision to St. Louis City SC on Sunday, May 24. St. Louis opened the scoring with two goals, but Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) set up Matthew Jean Baptiste (2010 - Montvale, N.J.) in the 54th minute to put New England on the board. St. Louis responded two minutes later to restore its two-goal advantage, before Carlos struck again in the 62nd minute off a feed from Judah Siqueira (2009 - Easton, Mass.) to keep the Revolution within reach. New England added a third in the 89th minute through Paolo Tornberg (2009 - Revere, Mass.), but a 78th-minute tally from St. Louis proved to be the difference.

In the Showcase bracket, the U-18s captured a 3-2 victory over Orlando City SC on Monday, May 25. Orlando struck twice in the first half, but New England responded with three unanswered goals after the break. Daniel Dixon (2008 - Yardley, Pa.) and Jean Baptiste both scored in the second half, with the latter setting up Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) for the game winner in the 82nd minute. In the Revolution's final match of the tournament on Wednesday, May 27, Miami edged out a narrow 1-0 win.

In the U-16 Homegrown bracket, the U-15s Revolution battled Barca Residency Academy to a 1-1 draw before ultimately falling, 4-3, in the ensuing penalty shootout on Saturday, May 23. New England struck first in the 28th minute when Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) slotted home an unassisted tally. Barca equalized in the 76th minute, sending the match to penalties, where the Revolution came up short.

On Sunday, May 24, in the Showcase bracket, the U-15s fell 1-0 to the Houston Dynamo, before dropping a 5-3 decision to the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday, May 26. Against San Jose, Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) bagged a brace, while Davi Pereira (2011 - Revere, Mass.) added another goal. Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitman, Mass.) also appeared on the scoresheet, providing the assist on Adamu's second tally.

All five New England Revolution Academy teams will return to action in September to begin the 2026-27 MLS NEXT campaign. CLICK HERE to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. St. Louis City SC U-19s

Sunday, May 24, 2026 - SLC Lake Regional Athletic Complex

New England Revolution 3, St. Louis City SC 4

Scoring Summary:

STL - 27'

STL - 50'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Cristiano Carlos) 54'

STL - 56'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Judah Siqueira) 62'

STL - 78'

NE - Paolo Tornberg (Aarin Prajapati) 89'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo (Joshua Poulson 80'), Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish, Aarin Prajapati; Edwin Flores (Judah Siqueira 46'), Daniel Dixon (Matthew Jean Baptiste 46'), Levi Katsell (Logan Azar 72'); Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Paolo Tornberg 72'), Grant Emerhi (Isaac Twumasi 70'), Cristiano Carlos

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Alexander Glassman, Zayden Bediako

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Orlando City SC U-19s

Monday, May 25, 2026 - SLC Lake Regional Athletic Complex

New England Revolution 3, Orlando City SC 2

Scoring Summary:

ORL - 24'

ORL - 30'

NE - Daniel Dixon (Unassisted) 70'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Unassisted) 72'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Matthew Jean Baptiste) 82'

Revolution U-18s: Reinner Fidelis; Josh Poulson, Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako, Aarin Prajapati (Josh Macedo 46'); Edwin Flores (Levi Katsell 46'), Logan Azar (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 79'), Alexander Glassman (Daniel Dixon 46'); Paolo Tornberg (Cristiano Carlos 46'), Isaac Twumasi (Grant Emerhi 79'), Matthew Jean Baptiste

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Sheridan McNish

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Inter Miami CF U-19s

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - SLC Lake Regional Athletic Complex

New England Revolution 0, Inter Miami CF 1

Scoring Summary:

MIA - 29'

Revolution U-18s: Reinner Fidelis (Ryker Fauth 46'); Joshua Poulson (Aarin Prajapati 55'), Alexander Glassman (Josh Macedo 60'), Sheridan McNish (Harley Kerr 60'), Zayden Bediako; Edwin Flores (Logan Azar 60'), Daniel Dixon, Ivan Villalobos Lopez; Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Matthew Jean Baptiste 60'), Grant Emerhi, Cristiano Carlos (Isaac Twumasi 60')

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Barca Residency Academy U-16s

Saturday, May 23, 2026 - SLC Lake Regional Athletic Complex

New England Revolution 1 (3), Barca Residency Academy 1 (4)

Scoring Summary:

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Unassisted) 26'

BAR - 76'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Hans Marten, Asher Cotter, Vaughn Scholz, Dalu Nwazojie (Stefan Gorea 76'); Andrew Hsu (Langston Powell 76', Landon Ho Sang 90'), Shayne Dos Santos (Roderick Janairo 56'), Kai Nielsen (Boston Kahoalii 90'); Davi Pereira, Musah Adamu, Arthur Bernardino

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown, Brennan McWeeny, Nicolas Escobar, Elijah Obayagbona

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Houston Dynamo FC U-16s

Sunday, May 24, 2026 - SLC Lake Regional Athletic Complex

New England Revolution 0, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Scoring Summary:

HOU - 65'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown; Langston Powell, Asher Cotter (Roderick Janairo 46'), Vaughn Scholz, Stefan Gorea (Dalu Nwazojie 56'); Brennan McWeeny (Shayne Dos Santos 70'), Andrew Hsu (Hans Marten 46'), Kai Nielsen (Davi Pereira 46'); Landon Ho Sang, Boston Kahoalii (Musah Adamu 70'), Arthur Bernardino (Elijah Obayagbona 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Zach LaPierre, Nicolas Escobar

New England Revolution U-15s vs. San Jose Earthquakes U-16s

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - SLC Lake Regional Athletic Complex

New England Revolution 3, San Jose Earthquakes 5

Scoring Summary:

NE - Davi Pereira (Unassisted) 26'

SJ- 30'

SJ- 39'

SJ - 44'

NE - Musah Adamu (Unassisted) 49'

SJ - 70'

NE - Musah Adamu (Boston Kahoalii) 75'

SJ - 85'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Dalu Nwazojie, Nicolas Escobar (Asher Cotter 46'), Vaughn Scholz (Stefan Gorea 46'), Hans Marten (Langston Powell 62'); Brennan McWeeny (Kai Nielsen 46'), Davi Pereira, Shayne Dos Santos (Landon Ho Sang 62'); Musah Adamu, Roderick Janairo (Arthur Bernardino 62'), Elijah Obayagbona (Boston Kahoalii 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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