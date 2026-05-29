Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment Announce Events to be Held at Inter Miami CF Facilities Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment Announce Events to be Held at Inter Miami CF Facilities Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ approaches, Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment have announced the events occurring at the Club's world-class facilities - Nu Stadium, the Florida Blue Training Center, and Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Please see below for all announced events scheduled to take place at Inter Miami's facilities in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Date & Time Event Location

June 1-5 Scotland Training Camp TRAINING CAMP INFORMATION Florida Blue Training Center

Tuesday, June 2 7:30 p.m. ET MATCH: Haiti vs. New Zealand MATCH INFORMATION Inter Miami CF Stadium

CREDENTIAL APPLICATION DEADLINE: Saturday, May 30, 5 p.m. ET

Friday, June 5 7:30 p.m. ET MATCH: Haiti vs Peru MATCH INFORMATION Nu Stadium

Saturday, June 6 6 p.m. ET MATCH: Turkey vs. Venezuela MATCH INFORMATION Inter Miami CF Stadium

Inter Miami CF Facilities Addresses:

Facilities Address

Nu Stadium 1000 Stadium Drive, Miami, FL. 33125

Inter Miami CF Stadium 1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Florida Blue Training Center 1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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