San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Edwyn Mendoza Earns U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Call-Up
Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that midfielder Edwyn Mendoza have been called by U.S. Soccer to join the USA Under-20 Men's National Team for training camp during the June international window.
During the camp, headed by coach Rob Valentino, the U-20 MNT will play the Georgia U-21 side on June 5 (4 a.m. PT) before taking on North Macedonia's U-21 on June 8 (5 a.m. PT). Both matches will be played at the Stadion Hristo Botev in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria.
Mendoza, 20, has amassed seven goal contributions (3g/4a) for the Quakes' MLS NEXT Pro team across 64 appearances (54 starts). In the 2026 campaign, Mendoza has logged a goal and an assist in his nine appearances (six starts) for the club. In 2025, he scored a goal and notched an assist out of a primarily defensive role, helping the team reach the Western Conference Semifinals; he added another assist in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. In 2024, he led the team and was among the league leaders in minutes played. The East San Jose native was signed to the Quakes' Major League Soccer First Team as a Homegrown Player on May 16, 2023.
Internationally, Mendoza represented the U-20 MNT at a training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina this past March. The midfielder also participated in the U.S. U-20 training camp in November 2025 and previously helped the U.S. U-17 MNT qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
This camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.
All players were born on or after Jan. 1, 2006.
U.S. UNDER-20 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (2006) - JUNE 2026 CAMP (CLUB; HOMETOWN)
Goalkeepers (2): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; Fort Myers, Fla.)
Defenders (7): Freddie Anderson (Stoke City/ENG; Manchester, England), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders; Fox Island, Wash.), Sawyer Jura (Portland Timbers; Bend, Ore.), Owen Presthus (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Tahir Reid-Brown (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.), Elijah Scott (Lecce; Ludwigsburg, Germany)
Midfielders (6): Devon Decorte (Anderlecht/BEL; Southampton, Pa.), Aron John (Charlotte FC; Charlotte, N.C.), Eric Klein (New England Revolution; Lancaster, Pa.), Cruz Medina (CD Tapatio/MEX; San Francisco, Calif.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), David Vazquez (San Diego FC; Los Angeles, Calif.)
Forwards (6): Dylan Borso (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Bajung Darboe (Bayern Munich/GER; Madison, Wisc.), Andre Gitau (Mainz/GER; Richmond, Texas), Bryce Jamison (Colorado Rapids; Lake Forest, Calif.), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City; Bloomington, Ill.), Din Klapija (RB Leipzig/GER; New York City, N.Y.)
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