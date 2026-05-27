San Jose Earthquakes Forward Ousseni Bouda Earns Burkina Faso National Team Call-Up

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that forward Ousseni Bouda has been called up to represent the Burkina Faso men's national team during the upcoming international window.

Bouda, 26, will join Les Étalons for a pair of international road friendlies when they face host Russia at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on Friday, June 5, followed by a match against Belarus at their National Football Stadium in Minsk on Tuesday, June 9.

Selected eighth overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, Bouda has appeared in 85 Major League Soccer matches (29 starts), recording 10 career goals and four assists in MLS play, with five goals and three assists in 15 games this season to date.

At the international level, Bouda has earned 14 caps for Burkina Faso, scoring two goals. He netted his first international goal on Sept. 6, 2024, during 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying against Senegal to help his country secure a 1-1 draw.







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