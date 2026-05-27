MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 91st+ minute of Chicago's match against Toronto FC on May 23rd.

As a result, the yellow card issued to Toronto FC forward Theo Corbeanu for the incident will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total, and any disciplinary points towards Toronto's total will be dismissed.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Nashville SC forward Hany Mukhtar for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the fourth minute of Nashville's match against New York City FC on May 23rd.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Bruno Caicedo for making an inappropriate gesture in the 67th minute of Vancouver's match against San Diego FC on May 23rd.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 72nd minute of San Diego's match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 23rd.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

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