FC Cincinnati Midfielder Evander Named MLS Player of the Month for May 2026

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







NEW YORK - FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been named MLS Player of the Month for May 2026, the league announced today.

In five games this month, Evander caught fire, scoring seven times and adding five more assists. His 12 goal contributions are the most he has ever produced in a single month in his career (seven in June 2024). No player in MLS had more goals in May than Evander, and he ranked second in the league in assists. Of Cincinnati's 17 goals in May, Evander scored or assisted on 71 percent of those.

Evander began may with his first career hat trick in a 3-2 win at Chicago Fire FC, his sixth multi-goal game with FC Cincinnati. He scored again at Charlotte FC and then at home against Inter Miami CF. On May 16, Evander added two assists in a 3-3 draw against San Diego FC. He closed out the month with a dominant, record-breaking performance against Orlando City SC. He scored twice and assisted three more in a 6-2 victory for the Orange and Blue, earning MLS Player of the Matchday honors.

FC Cincinnati scored 17 goals in May and now sits at 36 on the season, both of which are the second-most across the league. Cincinnati scored eight of their 17 May goals on the road, helping the Orange and Blue go unbeaten away from home in May.

In his FC Cincinnati career, Evander now has 48 goal contributions (27 goals, 21 assists) in just 46 MLS matches and sits one goal contribution shy of Brandon Vazquez (49) for the second-most in club history. Across his four-year career in MLS, the Brazilian is averaging nearly one goal contribution per game, sitting at 96 goal contributions in 101 regular-season appearances.

Evander's honor is the second Player of the Month of his MLS career (August/September 2024) and his first with FC Cincinnati. He is the third player in FC Cincinnati history to be named Player of the Month (Brenner, September/October 2022; Luciano Acosta, June 2022, July 2023, August 2023, May 2024).

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a group of select national and local media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

2026 MLS Player of the Month Winners

February/March - Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)

April - Timo Werner (San Jose Earthquakes)

May - Evander (FC Cincinnati)

The MLS season has paused until July ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Orange and Blue return to TQL Stadium on July 22, hosting reigning Western Conference Champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

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