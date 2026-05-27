Colorado Rapids Forward Dante Sealy Called up to Trinidad & Tobago Men's National Team
Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids forward Dante Sealy has been called up to the Trinidad & Tobago Men's National Team for their upcoming training camp and an international friendly match.
The winger and his nation will be in Salt Lake from May 28 to June 11 and will participate in a friendly match against South Korea on May 30 at BYU South Field.
Sealy, 23, has been a staple in the T&T system since making his international debut with his country on June 2, 2025. In that match against St. Kitts and Nevis, Sealy immediately opened his international account by tallying two goals in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Sealy has ten total appearances for Trinidad and Tobago with nine starts, having logged four total goals at the international level.
Since being acquired by the Rapids in December of 2025, Sealy has consistently featured for the club. In 14 MLS appearances this season, the winger has logged a total of 778 minutes while already setting a new single-season career high in assists with eight.
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