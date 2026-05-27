Orlando City SC to Face Columbus Crew in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC is set to take on the Columbus Crew in the semifinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+), U.S. Soccer announced today.

The Lions advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over rivals Atlanta United FC at Inter&Co Stadium in the quarterfinals, after previously defeating the New England Revolution 4-3 and USL League One side FC Naples 1-0 on the road in earlier rounds. The matchup with Columbus will mark Orlando's third appearance in the semifinals, having previously advanced in 2019, when the club fell to Atlanta, and in 2022, when it went on to win the first trophy in the club's MLS era.

Columbus comes into the semifinals after starting its 2026 U.S. Open Cup run with a 3-0 win over USL League One's Richmond Kickers in the Round of 32, a 4-1 win over USL League One's One Knoxville SC in the Round of 16 and a 1-0 win over New York City FC in the quarterfinals. The Crew currently rank 10th in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference in 2026, posting a 4W-7L-4D record.

The U.S. Open Cup, now in its 111th edition, is the oldest ongoing soccer competition in the United States and was played for 106 consecutive years from 1913 until the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. City entered the Round of 32 as one of 16 Major League Soccer clubs at that stage following a restructuring of MLS qualification criteria for official North American cup competitions. The Lions advanced to the quarterfinals following a 1-0 road win over USL League One side FC Naples before knocking out the New England Revolution 4-3 on the road in the Round of 16.

Orlando City holds a 22W-11L-5D record in the competition dating back to the 2011 campaign during the Club's USL era. The Lions have a storied history in the competition, including winning the Club's first trophy in its MLS era by claiming the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 3-1 win over Sacramento Republic FC in the final, as well as the legendary "Running of the Wall" game against New York City FC at Inter&Co Stadium in 2019.

Semifinal matches are scheduled to be played on September 16 and will stream live on Paramount+, as well as airing on CBS Sports Network.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals:

Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew

Weds., Sept. 16 | 7 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, Ohio







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

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