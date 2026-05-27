PayPal Park to Host Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Dallas in Leagues Cup 2026 Group Stage Match on August 8

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - PayPal Park will host LIGA MX's Club Deportivo Guadalajara, also known as Chivas, in a Leagues Cup 2026 Group Stage clash with Major League Soccer's FC Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 8. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT and the match will be streamed on Apple TV (English/Spanish).

Taking place following the FIFA World Cup, the fourth edition of Leagues Cup will once again bring together 36 clubs-18 from MLS and 18 from LIGA MX-in a month-long competition that continues to elevate one of North America's premier soccer rivalries. Beyond the trophy and regional pride, Leagues Cup carries major international implications, with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup and tournament champion advancing directly to the Round of 16.

Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will have access to a presale starting at 10 a.m. PT by contacting their Account Service Representative. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans interested in tickets for groups of 10 or more can find more information HERE or call (408) 556-7700 and select option 3.

This year's Leagues Cup clash with FC Dallas marks Chivas Guadalajara's third trip to the South Bay in as many years. El Rebaño Sagrado has historically enjoyed strong support in Northern California, as evidenced by their Leagues Cup July 2024 match against the host San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium setting a then-tournament attendance record of 50,675, followed by a March 2025 friendly with fellow LIGA MX club and crosstown rival CD Atlas resulting in a sellout crowd at PayPal Park.

One of Mexico's most storied clubs, Chivas has enjoyed a resurgence under head coach Gabriel Milito, qualifying for the latest LIGA MX Liguilla in both the Apertura and Clausura seasons, with the latter resulting in a strong second-place finish in the table and a run to the Semifinals two weeks ago. Led by a trio of Mexican internationals-defenders Diego Campillo and Richard Ledezma, along with midfielder Omar Govea-all in form, the Rojiblancos will be primed to perform in front of a raucous fan base that has proven they will travel to the Bay Area to support their team.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas is also coming off playing in front of a recent sellout crowd at PayPal Park after pulling out a 3-2 thriller over the Earthquakes just 11 days ago. Currently in the playoff hunt in a stacked Western Conference, Los Toros have risen to fourth in the table under Head Coach Eric Quill after winning four of their last five league matches. With star striker Petar Musa set to represent Croatia in the World Cup, scoring stalwart Logan Farrington and Uruguayan midfielder Joaquín Valiente on the roster, FCD aims to make their mark in this cross-border contest.

Fans are encouraged to visit LeaguesCup.com for the latest schedule information and tournament updates ahead of Leagues Cup 2026. For ticket details, visit participating club websites.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

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