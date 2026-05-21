San Jose Earthquakes to Host Club Tijuana in International Friendly at PayPal Park on July 3

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will host LIGA MX side Club Tijuana in an international friendly on Friday, July 3, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT at PayPal Park.

Earthquakes vs. Xolos will serve as Bonus Game C for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders, who can purchase additional tickets starting now by contacting their Account Service Representative. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans interested in tickets for groups of 10 or more can find more information HERE or call (408) 556-7700 and select option 3.

The matchup brings one of Mexico's most recognized clubs to San Jose for a summer international friendly featuring strong regional interest, as the Black and Blue welcome Club Tijuana under the lights at PayPal Park. Commonly known as Xolos, the club boasts one of LIGA MX's most passionate and regionally supported fan bases along the U.S.-Mexico border since being founded in 2007 and winning promotion to the top tier just four years later. Since then, La Jauria have quickly risen to prominence, capturing the LIGA MX Apertura title in 2012 and advancing to the COPA MX final in 2019-20. The July 3 clash with the Earthquakes will mark Xolos' second trip to PayPal Park after they faced then-fellow LIGA MX side Monarcas Morelia in 2016.

This past season, Xolos went on a five-game unbeaten tear to close the Clausura-beating the likes of Club Pachuca and Tigres UANL while drawing with Chivas Guadalajara and reigning Concacaf Champions Cup holders Cruz Azul-only to narrowly miss out on the Liguilla quarterfinals by just one spot. Though budding star midfielder Gilberto Mora has been selected by the Mexican National Team for the FIFA World Cup, leading scorer Kevin Castañeda and assist man Ramiro Arciga offer plenty of firepower for the Xolos' attack, while goalkeeper José Antonio Rodríguez remains their rock in the middle and former Quakes forward Josef Martínez is another prominent name up front.

Meanwhile, the Earthquakes enter the match fresh off a historic initial run to their 2026 Major League Soccer season. The Black and Blue set a league record with wins in nine of their first 10 matches and currently stand tied on points for first place in the Western Conference before MLS takes a break from league games for the World Cup. With German superstar Timo Werner-MLS' Player of the Month in April-in attack, leading scorer Preston Judd, rising defender Daniel Munie and hometown box-to-box midfielder Beau Leroux all in form, San Jose has emerged as a contender to capture their first Supporters' Shield since 2012. The July 3 clash with Xolos offers Bay Area fans the opportunity to watch the high-flying Quakes against a marquee opponent during the biggest summer of soccer in American history.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026

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