Olwethu Makhanya Named to South Africa Preliminary Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya has been named to South Africa's 32-member preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos announced.

The 22-year-old center back will have the opportunity to compete for a place on the final 26-player roster, which is set to be announced on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The team will assemble in Johannesburg on Monday, May 25, before continuing preparations for the tournament, including a FIFA World Cup send-off match against Nicaragua at Orlando Stadium on Friday, May 29.

South Africa has been drawn into Group A for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico, South Korea and Czech Republic. Bafana Bafana will open the tournament against Mexico on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Makhanya joined the Philadelphia Union in 2023 and has continued his development within the club's first-team environment. The South African defender will look to make an impression in camp as South Africa finalizes their roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







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