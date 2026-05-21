Minnesota United Reveals Team of the Decade, as Voted by Loons' Fans, Presented by Allianz

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today revealed the Team of the Decade, as voted upon by MNUFC fans, presented by Allianz. To recognize and remember MNUFC players that played a key role in the club's Major League Soccer history since 2017, the club had fans select the top Loons lineup of the past seasons.

MNUFC Team of the Decade, presented by Allianz

Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair

Defenders: Michael Boxall (c), Anthony Markanich, Romain Métanire, Ike Opara

Defensive Midfielders: Osvaldo Alonso, Wil Trapp

Attacking Midfielders: Robin Lod, Joaquín Pereyra, Emanuel Reynoso

Forward: Tani Oluwaseyi

Bench: Bakaye Dibassy, Hassani Dotson, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez

Notable Numbers

The 16 players who were voted and named as Minnesota United's Team of the Decade, presented by Allianz, collectively have played a total of 1,817 games (across all competitions, to-date) as Loons, averaging 114 game appearances apiece.

This list of Loons honorees, past and present, has also played countless minutes on the pitch for MNUFC, notably racking up 140,488 minutes of on-field action (across all competitions, to-date) while averaging 8,780 minutes as a Loon.

Positional Highlights

Goalkeeper

Dayne St. Clair was drafted by MNUFC in 2019 and then earned 65 wins and recorded 42 shutouts in the net from 2019-2025 (all competitions), was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2025 and notably holds the Leagues Cup record for most saves in a single game (July 30, 2024 versus Necaxa). St. Clair played a key role and made massive saves in Minnesota United's come-from-behind victory against Seattle Sounders in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, which was voted by Loons fans as the Moment of the Decade.

Defenders

Michael Boxall became a Loon in 2017, the team's inaugural season, and currently holds the club's record (in MLS) for the most game appearances (282, all competitions, to-date). The New Zealand international was notably named a 2025 MLS All-Star for his standout season last year and has worn the captain's armband numerous times. Boxall recently earned a spot on New Zealand's roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Anthony Markanich was traded to Minnesota United in 2024 and had a breakthrough year in 2025, scoring the most goals of any defender in MLS with nine, and tallying 13 goals overall across all competitions. To-date in 2026, Markanich has scored four goals in MLS action.

Romain Métanire was a mainstay on the Loons' back line from 2019-22, featuring in 83 games and playing over 7,200 minutes across all competitions for MNUFC. Métanire was named to the MLS All-Star team in 2019.

Ike Opara, an MLS icon, continued his impact and legacy as a defender in the league with Minnesota United from 2019-21. The American center back made 37 game appearances across all competitions for the Loons.

Midfielders

Osvaldo Alonso, another MLS star, played for MNUFC from 2019-21 where he made 69 game appearances (all competitions) and featured in over 5,100 minutes as a Loon. He notably scored the very-first Minnesota United goal inside Allianz Field (April 13, 2019 versus NYCFC).

Wil Trapp arrived in the Twin Cities in 2021 and has since then been a cornerstone of Minnesota United's midfield. A well-known name in MLS, Trapp has played over 13,700 minutes across 182 game appearances (all competitions, to-date) since he became a Loon, has worn the captain's armband for numerous matches and has scored four of his six MLS goals with Minnesota.

Robin Lod was a member of the team from 2019-25, where he became the all-time leading goalscorer for the club (39 goals across all competitions) and still holds the team's MLS record for fastest goal scored at 51 seconds (versus Houston on Sept. 25, 2021). Lod was named a 2024 MLS All-Star.

Joaquín Pereyra has used his creative ability to generate scoring chances to help the Loons find success since he arrived in Minnesota in 2024. Pereyra has provided 23 assists and has scored nine goals in 69 game appearances (all competitions, to-date).

Emanuel Reynoso, a maestro of the midfield, netted 27 goals and provided 43 assists across all competitions as a Loon from 2020-24. Reynoso's impact in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs helped lead MNUFC to the Western Conference Finals. He was also named an MLS All-Star in 2022.

Forward

Tani Oluwaseyi was an MLS SuperDraft pick for the Loons and signed with MNUFC in 2022. From 2022-2025, the Canadian international made 62 game appearances and played over 3,300 minutes on the pitch (all competitions). He notably had breakthrough seasons in 2024 and 2025, where he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists before being transferred to La Liga side Villarreal for a club-record transfer fee in August of 2025.

Bench

Bakaye Dibassy featured in 79 games across all competitions for the Loons from 2020-23 and was a consistent member of the Minnesota United back line during his time with the club.

Hassani Dotson was drafted by Minnesota United in 2019. From 2019-25, he made 171 game appearances and played over 12,200 minutes (all competitions) with the Loons. He notably scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists as a member of the team, where the "Bangers Only" moniker was born and then celebrated by fans.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has been a versatile member of Minnesota United since he joined the squad in 2022. The South African international has played in 171 games (to-date) and has scored 35 goals. He notably led the team in regular-season goals (11) in 2024 and finished second in the Leagues Cup 2023 Golden Boot race (seven goals), behind only Lionel Messi.

Darwin Quintero made history as MNUFC's first Designated Player when he transferred to the Loons from Club América in 2018. From 2018-19, Quintero made 64 game appearances for Minnesota, scored 27 goals and provided 22 assists, notably holding the Loons' all-time scoring record until Emanuel Reynoso tied his total.

Christian Ramirez was one of few players to make the jump from the NASL to Major League Soccer when the Loons entered their new league. From 2017-18, "Superman" featured in 52 matches, played nearly 4,000 minutes and scored 21 goals for MNUFC. Ramirez notably made club history when he scored Minnesota United's very-first MLS goal on March 3, 2017 against the Portland Timbers.

To help select the Team of the Decade, fans downloaded the MNUFC App on their smart phone and slotted their favorite Loons into a 4-2-3-1 formation, with five key categories: Goalkeeper (1), defenders (4), defensive midfielders (2), attacking midfielders (3), and striker (1), with five bench spots available to be selected.

Additionally, fans who participated in the voting had the chance to win prizes including Black and Blue Team Store gift cards and MNUFC gear, and a grand prize that included an exclusive gameday experience for the August 19 match versus Atlanta United - Minnesota United's Year 10 Celebration Game - courtesy of Allianz.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.