Minnesota United Falls After a Hard-Fought Road Battle 2-1 to New England Revolution

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







Foxborough, MA. - Minnesota United saw its four-match road unbeaten streak come to an end on Saturday night, falling 2-1 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. After Kelvin Yeboah equalized from the penalty spot in the first half, the Revs regained the lead early in the second half through Luca Langoni, while goalkeeper Matt Turner made several key saves to deny the Loons a result on the road.

5' (0-1) - New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil stepped up to take a penalty kick after Dor Turgeman was fouled inside the penalty area. Gil's kick was placed on the right side to find the first one for The Revs.

26' (1-1) - Minnesota United earned a penalty kick after Anthony Markanich was fouled. Kelvin Yeboah stepped up to take the kick and buried it by placing it on the left side.

33' - Minnesota United was awarded a free kick on the edge of the attacking third, where Joaquín Pereyra stepped up to take the kick. The kick found Nicolás Romero on the left flank of the 18-yard box, where he rose up to meet it with a header, but goalkeeper Matt Turner was able to collect the attempt.

39' - The Revs created a dangerous opportunity coming off a corner, Gil ended up making a long cross to the left flank and connected with Peyton Miller, who rose for a header but Sacramento native Drake Callender collected the attempt.

45' + 3' - The home team continued to be a threat to the Loons through Brooklyn Raines playing Luca Langoni inside the six-yard box. Langoni took an attempt but Callender made the block with his feet and was eventually cleared by Wil Trapp.

45' + 7' - Brayan Ceballos slipped a short through ball for Turgeman. Turgeman took a long-range shot from outside the area but the attempt went wide of the left post.

49' (1-2) - The Revolution doubled the lead through Langoni after playing a quick give-and-go with Turgeman as he carried into the attacking third. Turgeman returned the pass to Langoni on the 18-yard line, where he then took a touch and took a right-footed shot to find the back of the net.

59' - Langoni slipped Turgeman a squared pass, where he then took an attempt inside Callender's area but the attempt sailed over the net.

84' - The Loons got a dangerous opportunity on goal after Kyle Duncan made a long switch to the right flank for Anthony Markanich. Markanich headed the ball but was denied by Turner.

89' - Off a corner on the left flank, Tomás Chancalay switched the ball for Morris Duggan. Duggan rose for the header but was once again denied by Turner, who was forced to dive to make the save.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 NE - Carles Gil (penalty kick) - 5'

1-1 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (penalty kick) - 26'

1-2 NE - Luca Langoni (Dor Turgeman) - 49'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

NE - Brooklyn Raines (caution) - 70'

MIN - Nicolás Romero (caution) - 71'

NE - Griffin Yow (caution) - 90' + 3'

Notable Stats

4 - Minnesota United's four-game road winning streak came to an end Saturday night following the club's loss to the New England Revolution. The Loons had previously earned four consecutive away victories over LA Galaxy, San Diego, Dallas and Columbus Crew.

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Morris Duggan - Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich, Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall ©(Owen Gene 72'), Nicolás Romero (Devin Padelford 72'), Kyle Duncan; M Tomás Chancalay, Nectarios Triantis (Mauricio González 83'), Wil Trapp, Joaquín Pereyra; F Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng 72')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D, DJ Taylor, Kieran Chandler; M Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Dominik Fitz

New England Revolution XI: GK Matt Turner; D Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler, Brayan Ceballos (Griffin Yow 81') ; M Peyton Miller, Carles Gil ©, Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf, Luca Langoni (Matthew Polster 71'); F Dor Turgeman (Tanner Beason 87')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Donovan Parisian; D Andrew Farrell; M Jackson Yueill, Eric Klein, Diego Fagundez; F Marcos Zambrano

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. REAL SALT LAKE

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

05.23.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 15

3:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

Thoughts on tonight's match...

"Really disappointing. To give up a goal early in the first half, and then again early in the second half, and sort of self-inflicted, digging ourselves a bit of a hole there, but obviously this team has been very good at home. They've got a number of wins and it was always going to be difficult to come here and get a result, but I truly believe that with the group we've got that should have been our expectation. But we didn't do enough today."

On Michael Boxall's foul that led to the penalty in the first half...

"I haven't seen it back to see how close it is. I mean, obviously they've looked at it and decided it's a penalty. It's an unfortunate situation. You know, it's tough when you're isolated and defending a good player 1v1."

On Boxall's performance post-injury...

"Yeah, I mean, it's great to see him healthy and be able to build a tolerance to more game time. His quality on the field, his leadership in the locker room and on the field for us is big."

On Kelvin Yeboah scoring from the penalty spot after missing two penalty goals during the Colorado Rapids game...

"I think he's shown over the course of his time here that he's a very good penalty taker, and tonight, he showed that again. I mean, very composed in that moment in light of having missed one to get back on the horse and put the ball in the back of the net."

On what the team could do to get a different result in tonight's game...

"We gave the ball away in some bad areas. When I say self-inflicted I think there are moments we've shown we can be better in. We need to start games well. We want to be aggressive in the way we defend, but we don't want to be reckless. There were times we were too aggressive, a little bit reckless, you know, we left guys in some tough situations versus being a team that's building pressure from a more organized structure rather than flying out. And what you saw throughout the game when we had guys on the same page were really effective, and we were that team again that is able to win the ball in the front half and be dangerous, and forcing the kick long and pick up the second ball. So there's a number of things in there that are good. We created a number of chances to get ourselves at least level, some balls in the box, and the keeper makes a couple good saves, but unfortunately just fell short on the day."

On Wil Trapp and Nectarios Triantis being paired in the midfield...

"We're fortunate that we have three good players that can rotate in those positions and it was a difficult one without Jeff [Jefferson Diaz] and the comfort center back knowing that Owen [Gene] was likely going to come in and take that role at some point during the game and you know Wil [Trapp] and Nec [Nectarios Triantis] have played a lot of games together so it's fortunate that they have that understanding and that relationship."

On the team's second half performance...

"We've been in situations where we've had to come back from down a goal before and credit to the team to dig ourselves out of that and throughout the first half, gain a bit more control and be a bit more settled, you know, at halftime. I think there was all a feeling in the locker room that we had what it would take to win the game. And the disappointment of conceding a goal so early on in the second half. And for that to be our undoing, it's just disappointing."

On the expectations leading up to the home game against Real Salt Lake before the World Cup break...

"To bounce back. We have to bounce back. We have had a difficult stretch where we haven't got results at home, we have had some good moments in those performances but we haven't gotten the results. We have come here on the road, we've been a very good team on the road this year and we've not gotten a result. There are certainly moments of this performance that we will want to reflect on and do better with. So we have everything to put into 90 minutes at home. We have a full week to recover, to train, to work and that should be our absolute best and we should leave absolutely everything on the field knowing that there's nothing but rest on the back end of that."

On preparing for a busy second half of the season...

"I think it's a good taste of what is to come as we go through that period of schedule congestion for the second half of the year. I think what's interesting this year is how many games are left. Normally you get to a transfer window or the midseason point and by the time you have new players on your roster or you looking down that stretch there's not many games left. With the ability to have a break, the transfer window coming up we get a chance to reset, a chance to train as well. We get a mini preseason if you will before that starts up so you can get a lot of work into the guys."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.