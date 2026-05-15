Minnesota United FC at New England Revolution Preview

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United heads East for a Saturday evening MLS clash against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. The Loons enter the contest looking to bounce back after a narrow midweek home loss, while New England aims to respond following its first home defeat of the 2026 campaign.

Minnesota most recently suffered a tight 1-0 loss against the Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field on Wednesday night. The Rapids found the lone goal in the first half through Rafael Navarro, despite Minnesota generating several dangerous attacking opportunities throughout the match. The Loons continued to pressure late into the second half with chances, but were unable to find an equalizer in a match that saw Minnesota remain competitive until the final whistle.

New England enters Saturday following a 3-0 defeat at home against Nashville SC on Wednesday night, marking the Revolution's first loss at Gillette Stadium during the 2026 regular season. Despite the result, New England controlled large portions of possession and created multiple attacking opportunities throughout the match but struggled to convert chances in the final third, and Nashville handed the Revolution their first home setback of the campaign. The Revolution will now look to quickly respond on Saturday and defend their strong home form against Minnesota United.

Saturday's matchup presents another difficult road challenge for Minnesota against one of the Eastern Conference's top home sides. The Loons will look to continue their positive road form while slowing down New England's dynamic attack. Minnesota will also aim to improve a historical series record that has favored the Revolution, particularly at Gillette Stadium, where New England has won all three regular-season meetings played in Foxborough.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE: MNUFC will host a remote postgame press conference with Head Coach Cameron Knowles and possibly a player approximately 15 minutes following the final whistle. Media interested in joining the remote postgame press conference, via Zoom, can join HERE. Webinar ID: 829 4687 4609 | Passcode is MNUFCPress.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Julian Gressel - Lower Body (Out)

Carlos Harvey - Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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