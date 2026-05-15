Chicago Fire FC Announces Venue Change for Home Match against Columbus Crew
Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced a venue change for the Club's home match on Saturday, Nov. 7, against the Columbus Crew. Due to conflicts at Soldier Field with the Chicago Bears' 2026 NFL schedule, the match will be held at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Kickoff time will remain at 3 p.m. CT.
Per the lease agreement with Soldier Field, the Fire are unable to host matches within five days of a Bears' home game. Additional Fire matches may be relocated following the announcement of the Bears' full preseason schedule.
TICKET INFORMATION
All ticket sales for the match on Nov. 7 versus Columbus have been paused and will officially go back on sale Friday, June 12.
Current ticket holders will have these matches temporarily frozen on their accounts as the Club works to relocate these seats to SeatGeek Stadium. All fans who purchased their tickets directly from the Chicago Fire will be guaranteed comparable seating locations at SeatGeek Stadium.
Ticket holders who purchased tickets for the matches from third-party resale sites or from Ticketmaster.com will be refunded by the original point of sale and can repurchase for the new events once they go on-sale to the public on Friday, June 12. Any questions regarding tickets or refunds should be directed to the original point of sale.
Chicago Fire Season Ticket Members and Premium Seating ticket holders will be receiving additional communication directly from their ticket representatives.
For more information and questions on the venue change, please visit chicagofirefc.com/tickets/venue-change-faqs
The Men in Red close out a two-game road trip with a match against CF Montréal on Saturday, May 16. Saturday's matinee is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.
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