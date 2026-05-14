Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 13
Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 13 for his performance in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington.
The Homegrown goalkeeper posted his first career victory against D.C. United, helping keep the Fire in the match with six saves. His efforts were rewarded with a win as the Fire scored three unanswered goals in the second half, including Hugo Cuypers' league-leading 12th tally of 2026, which was also a game-winner.
Brady's mention on the Team of the Matchday is his third of 2026 and last since Matchday 6, when he posted his third clean sheet in six matches in a 1-0 victory against Nashville SC at Soldier Field. It is also the ninth of his career and seventh on the Best XI of the list.
The MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 13 is as follows:
F: Zavier Gozo (RSL), Julian Hall (RBNY), Lionel Messi (MIA)
M: David Vazquez (SD), Bryan Acosta (NSH), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Calvin Harris (SKC)
D: Nouhou (SEA), Lucas Herrington (COL), Tomas Totland (STL)
GK: Chris Brady (CHI)
Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)
Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Jeisson Palacios (NSH), Yannick Bright (MIA), Matty Longstaff (MTL), Pedro Soma (SD), Cavan Sullivan (PHI), Cade Cowell (RBNY), Cristian Espinoza (NSH), Martín Ojeda (ORL)
The Men in Red close out a two-game road trip with a match against CF Montréal on Saturday, May 16. Saturday's matinee is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and the Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.
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