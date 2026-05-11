Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







Chicago Fire FC returns to the road for a midweek rematch against D.C. United on Wednesday, May 13 in our nation's capital before heading north of the border to face CF Montréal on Saturday, May 16.

Chicago will take on D.C. United smarting from a 3-1 loss to Red Bull New York on Saturday, May 9 at Soldier Field. After dominating the possession and chances throughout the first half, the Fire gave up a goal shortly before the break to trail at halftime for the first time this season. The visitors struck two more times before Hugo Cuypers tallied to extend his scoring streak to eight straight games, taking the lead in the league's Golden Boot race with 11 goals in 2026.

D.C United seek a repeat performance from their last match against the Fire, a 2-1 win on the lakefront on March 14. The Black-and-Red enter the midweek matchup unbeaten in their last five matches, including a 2-2 road draw against Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC on Saturday night. Forward Louis Munteanu and midfielder Lucas Bartlett gave D.C. a 2-0 lead just 30 minutes into the match. Despite a comeback attempt from the hosts that saw the score tied at two goals, the visitors held on for a valuable road point as they return home for three matches before the World Cup break.

CF Montréal enters Matchday 13 in strong form of their own, recording two straight shutouts at home across two competitions last week. After a 5-0 victory over Alberta Premier League side Calgary Blizzard SC in the Canadian Championship on Wednesday, May 6, Montréal remained at Stade Saputo for a league match against Orlando City SC on Saturday night. Following 90 tense minutes, the hosts broke through with a penalty goal from Daniel Ríos in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Four minutes later, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson struck the dagger to finish off a perfect week for his side. The Bleu-blanc-noir will welcome the Portland Timbers on Wednesday before facing the Fire on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago's rematch at D.C. United on Wednesday, May 13, is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Audi Field. The Fire will then travel north for a 3:30 p.m. CT kickoff against CF Montréal on Saturday, May 16 at Stade Saputo. Both matches will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com in English and TUDN Radio Chicago WPPN 106.7 HD2 in Spanish.

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC (5-4-2, 17 points) at D.C. United (4-4-4, 16 points)

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Audi Field - Washington

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. DC: (24-28-22)

Last Game vs. DC: March 14, 2026 (1-2 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at DC: June 7, 2025 (7-1 W) - Audi Field - Washington, D.C. (Match Recap)

Chicago Fire FC (5-4-2, 17 points) at CF Montréal (4-7-0, 12 points)

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Stade Saputo - Montréal

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. MTL: (11-13-8)

Last Game vs. MTL: Feb. 28, 2025 (3-0 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at MTL: July 19, 2025 (2-0 W) - Stade Saputo - Montréal, Quebec (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Forward Hugo Cuypers' 87th minute tally against Red Bull New York was his 11th goal of the season, the top mark in MLS in the 2026 regular season. This marks the second time in his career he has held sole possession of a league's top scoring honors. The Belgian striker won his country's top scorer award, the Jupiler Pro League Golden Boot, after scoring 34 times for KAA Gent during the 2022-23 season.

Chicago will return to Audi Field for the first time since an historic 7-1 victory on June 7, 2025, in which it tied the Club record of goals scored in a single match (7-0 win at Kansas City on July 4, 2001). The match was one Fire goal away from tying the MLS record for goals scored by a visiting team set by LA Galaxy in an 8-1 victory at the Dallas Burn on July 4, 1998.

D.C. United is Chicago's third most common opponent in team history, facing off 74 times in regular season play. The mark is six matches fewer than the Fire's 80-game rivalry with Columbus, and only one fewer than the 75 against the New England Revolution. The Black-and-Red hold a 28-24-22 advantage all-time in the series,

Saturday's match will be the 33rd regular season match between Chicago and Montréal, dating back to the Canadian side's very first game in Major League Soccer - a 1-1 draw at the Montreal Olympic Stadium on March 17, 2012. Montréal enjoys a 13-11-8 all-time regular season record against Chicago. But the Fire got the upper hand in their last meeting, a 3-0 victory in their home opener at Soldier Field on Feb. 28.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady has enjoyed much success against Canadian sides and especially against CF Montréal. The Homegrown goalkeeper has a regular season record of 8-2-4 against Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Montréal. Four of those eight victories have come against the Bleu-blanc-noir, his highest tally against any team in MLS, as well as a career-best four clean sheets.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

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