LAFC Weekly

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) continues its unrelenting schedule with a pair of MLS regular-season road games this week. The action begins on Wednesday, May 13, when the Black & Gold visits Western Conference foe St. Louis CITY SC before traveling to the Music City for a Sunday Night Soccer matchup against Nashville SC on May 17.

Wednesday's match against St. Louis at Energizer Park kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT, while Sunday's contest between two of the top teams in MLS this season is scheduled to get underway from GEODIS Park at 5 p.m. PT.

Both games will be broadcast on Apple TV as well as Coupang Play and SPOTV for fans in Korea. Local radio coverage of both games will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and K-Radio 1230 AM (Korean). Sunday's match at Nashville will also be available nationally on SiriusXM FC 157 and SiriusXM Soccer en Español 1999.

The game against Nashville will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

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