LAFC Weekly
Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) continues training this week amid the break in league play as the FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
LAFC players Mathieu Choinière, Stephen Eustáquio, and Jacob Shaffelburg helped the Canada National Team advance to the knockout round for the first time in their nation's history. Eustáquio scored a last-gasp goal against South Africa to give the Canadians a 1-0 win and make them the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 whether they will face the winner between Netherlands and Morocco on July 4 in Houston.
The Black & Gold will host El Salvador in a friendly match at BMO Stadium on Sunday, July 5, at 3 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match are available at LAFC.com/tickets.
The Black & Gold will return to MLS action two days before the World Cup Final when the team travels to face arch-rivals the LA Galaxy in Carson, CA, on Friday, July 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Apple TV, FOX, and FOX Deportes with radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).
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